Many Brazilians look to military amid anger at corrupt politicians

By Peter Prengaman and Marcelo Silva de Sousa / AP, RIO DE JANEIRO

Furious at corrupt politicians and fearful of deteriorating security, many Brazilians are calling for a military intervention to clean out crooked leaders and crack down on heavily armed drug gangs.

While chances of a military takeover in Latin America’s largest nation are small, the calls have become such a part of the national discussion that several generals have felt compelled to deny any interest in such a move — although that has not kept them from sounding off on politics in a way that raises questions.

Such discussions would have been unthinkable even a few years ago in a country that emerged from a 21-year dictatorship in 1985, and most supporters tend to avoid the words “coup” or “dictatorship.”

However, the largest corruption scandal in Latin American history and an economic downturn have underscored an emerging narrative that only the armed forces can save Brazil.

“Close down Congress, arrest everybody involved [in corruption] and shut the Supreme Court,” said Toni Imbrosio Oliveira, a 61-year-old physical education teacher in Rio de Janeiro. “Why? Because there is collusion between all three branches of power.”

Like other supporters, Oliveira said the military should only be in power long enough to write a new constitution, try corrupt politicians and hold general elections.

Until recently, calls for a return of military rule only came from small groups on the fringes. Today that view has moved much closer to the mainstream. Polls, myriad social media groups and last month’s national truckers’ strike, in which “Military Intervention Now” signs were ubiquitous, show growing support.

“I support a military intervention to create a dignified democracy in Brazil,” said Donizeti Dias Pereira, director of Tranziran, a trucking company in Rio de Janeiro. “That is not what we have today.”

Brazilians are understandably angry. Beginning in 2014, the so-called Carwash investigation has uncovered a colossal corruption scheme that raised eyebrows in a country long inured to graft in politics.

Several construction companies essentially formed a cartel that decided which firms would get inflated contracts from state oil company Petrobras, siphoning billions of dollars for kickbacks to company officials, politicians and other government officials.

The investigation and related probes have led to the jailing of several of the country’s elite, from former Odebrecht chief executive officer Marcelo Odebrecht to former Brazillian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Yet many politicians accused of wrongdoing, including Braillian President Michel Temer, remain in office. Watchdog groups estimate that 60 percent of members of Congress have either been charged or are being investigated for wrongdoing, and many plan to run in October’s general election.

Reginaldo Prandi, a sociology professor at the University of Sao Paulo and cofounder of the respected Datafolha polling institute, said that a sluggish economic recovery after a deep recession is adding to the angst.

“The crisis creates dissatisfaction, hardships for many families and then there is this fantasy that a military dictatorship would be able to put the economy on track,” Prandi said.

Prandi, historians and political analysts say there is much ignorance about the nation’s previous dictatorship, in part because an amnesty law has kept alleged perpetrators from being tried.