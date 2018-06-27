Trade liberalization in Asia-Pacific

By Douglas Lippoldt

Market-opening international trade policy reform tends to yield positive results. When trade flows increase, nations on both ends tend to benefit. At the enterprise level, in a trade transaction both parties usually perceive a benefit; otherwise the transaction would not take place.

And, trade often delivers benefits domestically thanks to increases in productivity from economies of scale and specialization, competition and returns to investment in innovation. The economic gains generally outweigh any trade-related adjustment costs by a large margin.

According to one big historical study, countries that liberalized their trade regimes were able to accelerate annual economic growth on average by about 1.5 percentage points.

This can be seen in action among the Asia-Pacific nations. Global, regional and bilateral accords are delivering increased market openness. This rules-based framework is helping to reduce policy uncertainty and impose discipline against unfair trade practices.

Clearly, there is room for improvement, but overall, this framework works well. The region has seen real GDP growth of 4 percent or more annually since 2010, well ahead of the global average.

Over the same period, export growth in the region has beaten the global average every year except for 2015-2016.

HSBC forecasts these trends will continue this year and next. The Asia-Pacific region is demonstrating the potential of trade to contribute to improved welfare.

However, the US administration is resisting such an open approach to trade. In striving for balanced bilateral trade flows, the US appears willing to limit imports as it promotes exports.

The US has withdrawn from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). It has proposed reforms to the North America Free Trade Agreement, but announced its intention to withdraw if US requirements are not met. The US is not keen on new regional deals, preferring bilateral negotiations, where it hopes to use its clout to win more concessions from partners. US authorities have launched numerous trade actions under anti-dumping, countervailing duty and safeguard provisions.

Perhaps more unsettling for the multilateral trading system, the US has employed a tough interpretation of certain WTO rules.

In March, the US referenced national security concerns to impose new tariffs on steel and aluminum, going beyond the traditional view of relevant WTO provisions. Despite granting some exclusions and temporary exemptions, this still set a potentially damaging precedent.

In the case of China, the US also used a domestic law (already the subject of challenges at the WTO) to allege unfair trade practices and propose further tariffs on Chinese imports and investment.

Fortunately, partner dialogue with the US on these issues continues. Formal consultations have been requested at the WTO by US partners, including several Asia-Pacific nations. Direct bilateral talks have been launched with China, South Korea and Japan, among others. Indeed, South Korea concluded a revision of its bilateral agreement with the US, providing for some liberalization.

However, this also entailed South Korea’s acceptance of restrictions on exports of steel to the US.

Enforcement concerns have also been raised at the WTO, where the US has questioned the purview of the WTO dispute resolution findings.