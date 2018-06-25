EPA must get tough on bad habits

By Hsieh Ying-shih and Kao Szu-chi 謝英士，高思齊

On June 8 the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) released draft regulations that would ban the use of single-use plastic drinking straws for dine-in use at restaurants in government offices, schools and colleges, department stores and fast-food chains.

Following the announcement, many Internet users have been posting their fears about how people will be able to drink bubble tea, which contains chewy tapioca balls, without using straws. Even the National Palace Museum joined in with a satirical post on its Facebook page, asking readers which kind of antique spoon they would like to use to drink their bubble tea.

At the beginning of the month, the Taipei and Taoyuan city governments separately announced that air conditioning would be installed at all their elementary and high schools.

This announcement also attracted opinions both for and against it.

Air conditioners are for comfort; drinking straws are for convenience. Just as installing air conditioning in schools is a popular policy, restricting the use of plastic might cause widespread annoyance. Comfort and convenience are not free. They come at a price and are the root causes of many environmental problems around the world.

At a rough estimate, an army of 150,000 air conditioners would be needed to cool every classroom in Taipei. If all these air conditioners were running at the same time, the warm air they pumped out would aggravate the urban heat island effect, making the Taipei Basin hotter and steamier than it already is.

They would also use a huge amount of additional electricity. It makes you wonder whether Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is serious when he claims he opposes building a new coal-fired power plant in New Taipei City’s Rueifang District (瑞芳).

As for plastic straws, although they are not the biggest contributor to the 8 million tonnes of plastic debris that pour into the world’s seas each year, they do pose a grave threat to marine organisms.

Because straws are so small and light, they are easily carried into the sea by the wind and rivers.

You might have seen photographs of plastic straws stuck in a sea turtle’s nostril and the stomach of an albatross, causing them to suffer and die.

Many people still have faith in fancy words like “degradable” and “recycling,” hoping that they will preserve the convenience of single-use plastic, but the truth is that recycling has failed.

Worldwide use of plastic has multiplied 20 times over the past 50 years, but less than 9 percent of plastic gets recycled, and when it does, it is only used to make low-grade single-use products, rather than reusable ones. Instead of being “broken down,” so-called degradable plastics are mostly only “broken up” into little fragments.

Plastic is still plastic, and marine scientists tell us that when plastic is fragmented into tiny particles it does even more damage to marine ecosystems. It is also easier for plastic microparticles to enter the food chain and eventually end up on everyone’s dinner tables.

The Environmental Quality Protection Foundation applauds the EPA for taking this first step on the path of restricting the use of plastics, but it does not go far enough.

According to the EPA’s Action Plan of Marine Debris Governance in Taiwan, we will have to wait until 2030 for all shops to be completely forbidden to provide plastic straws. That leaves 12 years, in which time more than 100 million straws will probably find their way into the sea from Taiwan. By being so easy on ourselves, we are being ruthless to the sea.