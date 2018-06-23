Chinese influx stirs resentment in once-sleepy Cambodian resort

By Sheridan Prasso / Bloomberg

It is against the law for Cambodians to gamble. Yet in Sihanoukville, a once-sleepy resort town where three dozen casinos have sprung up, most in the past two years, Cambodians are betting that an infusion of Chinese-built infrastructure will pay off with jobs and prosperity. So far, they have also won increased crime, higher housing costs and more than a little ethnic tension.

The casinos in Sihanoukville, a city named for a former king, cater to thousands of Chinese tourists and workers who have descended on this nub of land on Cambodia’s southern coast.

At the Golden Sand Hotel’s casino near Ochheuteal Beach, businesspeople from places like Shenyang peel US$100 bills from thick wads of cash as they suck on Chunghwa cigarettes. Even on weekday nights, the place is packed and filled with smoke. Young Cambodian women in short, tight skirts stand behind tables dealing cards. Chinese security guards dressed in black circle the room.

The influx of Chinese — they arrive on 87 flights a week at a single-runway airport that cannot yet handle jumbo jets — is tied to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, an ambitious plan to build an estimated US$1 trillion worth of infrastructure across Asia and parts of Africa, dwarfing the post-World War II Marshall Plan.

In Sihanoukville, projects include a special economic zone, where more than 100 Chinese-owned factories are already operating, and a four-lane toll road to the capital, Phnom Penh, about 225km away, is to be built by China Communications Construction Co.

In all, Chinese state-owned and private companies are involved in about US$4.2 billion of infrastructure projects on Cambodia’s southern coast, including power plants and offshore oil exploration, said Washington-based RWR Advisory Group, which tracks Chinese investment.

All that investment, designed to pull Cambodia more closely into China’s orbit and open up new areas of investment in tourism, manufacturing and construction, is paying off.

A dozen hotel-condo projects aimed at Chinese tourists and second-home buyers are going up. Two other tax-free economic zones are being built. And, of course, more casinos are planned, none with Belt and Road financing, but all hoping to cash in on the investment flow.

“The scale of these projects is just enormous,” said Andrew Klebanow, a senior partner at Las Vegas consulting firm Global Market Advisors, who called Sihanoukville the world’s fastest-growing gaming jurisdiction in a report last month. “I’ve never seen anything like that.”

The construction has kept Sihanoukville, a port city with a population of about 160,000, coated in dust and humming with the sound of machinery. It has boosted the local economy, now growing at almost 8 percent annually — 1 percentage point higher than the rest of the nation.

However, it has also brought resentment.

The concentration of Chinese casinos, hotels, restaurants, factories, businesspeople, gamblers and laborers resembles what, in another era, might have been called a colonial concession, an area carved out from sovereign territory and given over to an occupying power, much to the consternation of local residents.

Earlier this year, Sihanoukville Provincial Governor Yun Min voiced his concerns in a report to the Cambodian Ministry of the Interior.

The presence of so many foreigners “gives opportunity to the Chinese mafia to commit crimes and kidnap Chinese investors due to increased insecurity in the province,” he wrote.