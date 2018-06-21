Why Dutch teenagers are among the happiest in the world

By Senay Boztas / The Guardian

In a biology class at a secondary school near Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Gerrit the skeleton is not the only one with a permanent grin.

The Groen van Prinstererlyceum, which first trialed happiness lessons a decade ago, teaches some of the least troubled teens in the world.

In report after report, the Netherlands tops Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries for high life satisfaction among its young people.

Researchers compiling this year’s Health Behaviour in School-aged Children (HBSC) study, a four-yearly analysis on 48 countries, said Dutch children’s happiness scores are up again.

It contrasts starkly with the picture in countries like Britain, where depression and anxiety are on the rise among teenagers, and the US, where the number of young people taking their own lives has risen sharply.

So why is this flat, damp country of 17 million people with its history of Calvinism and colonialism so good at giving young people an optimistic outlook?

Simone de Roos, a researcher at the Netherlands Institute for Social Research (SCP), said initial findings from the 90-question HBSC survey of a representative 7,000 teenagers, to be published later this year, suggest life satisfaction has risen since 2013.

“I think Dutch children have generally positive interactions in all their social surroundings,” De Roos said. “They have a supportive environment at home, with friends and also at school. Dutch parents give a lot of support and have mild control. There’s an egalitarian climate, teachers are not authoritarian, but accept the feelings of pupils, and pupils trust teachers.”

HALFWAY UP THE LADDER

The last HBSC report, comparing children of 11, 13 and 15, showed a happy Dutch youth.

When asked where they would be on “Cantril’s ladder” — with the worst possible life for them on zero and their best at 10, about 94 percent of Dutch boys said six or above. Dutch girls were slightly lower, ranging from 84 to 92 percent.

According to the report, young people in the Netherlands were also in the top five for eating breakfast on weekdays, watching more than two hours of weekday television, having kind and helpful classmates — and in the bottom five for being overweight, having sex before 15 and feeling pressure from schoolwork. They were less likely than average to experience bullying and generally found it easy to talk to parents.

The results chime with a 2016 Dutch Statistics Office study of 4,000 people from 12 to 25, who ranked their happiness at 8.4 out of 10, and a Programme for International Student Assessment report in 2015 showing that the country — alongside Finland and Switzerland — seemed “able to combine good learning outcomes with highly satisfied students.”

Of course, the general state of the nation helps. There is little unemployment in the Netherlands, relatively low inequality and a healthy economy.

Five months ago, the SCP compared the Netherlands favorably to 25 years ago, while another study showed people were more optimistic than last year.

“At some point there’s a critical mass of optimistic voices, and then it gets its own dynamic,” said Paul Dekker, the SCP program leader in values and meaning.

The director of the World Database of Happiness, Ruut Veenhoven, also believed young people are less burdened by an expectation to “be good.”