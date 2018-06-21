Taiwan’s vital role in S China Sea

By Chang Yan-ting 張延廷

The South China Sea is an important international sea lane. China is bolstering the military equipment it has installed on islands and reefs in the region, and has even installed surface-to-air and anti-ship missiles on some reefs and shoals.

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is slowly, but surely building a tactical military advantage in the region, which will have inevitable consequences for regional stability.

Taiwan is in possession of important Pratas Island (Dongsha Island, 東沙島) as well as the largest natural island within the Spratly Islands (Nansha Islands, 南沙群島) — Itu Aba Island (Taiping Island, 太平島).

Taiwan was also the earliest nation to establish a foothold in the South China Sea.

For this reason, Taiwan’s geopolitical status in the region is likely become even more vital and, as it is located within the so-called “first island chain,” its strategic value will undoubtedly be elevated as well.

Taiwan has an opportunity to make use of its advantageous position to fight for increased representation and a louder voice on the international stage.

The PLA Air Force has already completed a takeoff and landing exercise with its Xian H-6 strategic bomber aircraft on Woody Island (Yongxing Island, 永興島) — the largest of the islands China occupies in the Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) and possesses the ability to project large-scale military force around the South China Sea.

Furthermore, the long range of the Xian H-6 bomber means it is able to reach any location within Southeast Asia, as well as the northern coast of Australia and the US territory of Guam.

Anyone can see that China is using its military bases within the South China Sea to challenge the US’ military position in the region, which would cause a major rupture of the geopolitical tectonic plates in Southeast Asia.

Although Beijing says it wishes to avoid a military confrontation with the US in the South China Sea, it is continually upgrading its military installations and garrisons.

Furthermore, the Spratly Islands’ Subi Reef (Jhubi Reef, 渚碧礁) has been turned into a regional military hub and is an important garrison area for the PLA.

The PLA is also erecting surveillance equipment on every island it occupies in the sea to extend its intelligence-gathering capabilities, ramping up military activities and generally raising the stakes so that the danger to the US military becomes so high that it is forced to think twice before taking action.

China’s militarization of the South China Sea has prompted the US Navy to conduct “freedom of navigation” exercises and dispatch a B-52 strategic bomber on a long-range flight close to China’s Guangdong Province in a display of military force designed to demonstrate to Beijing that Washington does not plan to simply sit and watch while China unilaterally upends regional security.

In response to Chinese naval activities in the South China Sea increasing on an almost daily basis, the US military in March upped the ante by simultaneously dispatching two B-52 bomber aircraft from the US Air Force base on Guam to patrol the South China Sea, accompanied by two KC-135 Stratotanker air-refueling aircraft capable of refueling the B-52s in a display of the US’ long-range strategic capability.

The US military last month renamed the US Pacific Command the “US Indo-Pacific Command.”