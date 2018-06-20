By Robin McKie / The Observer

When Simon Leather was a student in the 1970s, he took a summer job as a mail carrier and delivered mail to the villages of Kirk Hammerton and Green Hammerton in North Yorkshire, England.

He recalls his early morning walks through its lanes, past the porches of houses on his round.

At virtually every home, he saw the same picture: windows plastered with tiger moths that were attracted by lights the previous night and were still clinging to the glass.

“It was quite a sight,” says Leather, who is now a professor of entomology at Harper Adams University in Shropshire.

However, it is not a vision that he has experienced in recent years. Those tiger moths have almost disappeared.

“You hardly see any, although there used to be thousands in summer and that was just a couple of villages,” he said.

It is an intriguing story and it is likely to be repeated over the next few weeks.

The start of summer is the time of year when the UK’s insects should make their presence known by coating countryside windows with their fluttering presence and splattering themselves on car windscreens.

However, they are spectacularly failing to do so. Instead, they are making themselves newsworthy through their absence. Britain’s insects, it seems, are disappearing.

This point was underlined last week, when tweets from the naturalist and TV presenter Chris Packham went viral after he commented on the absence of insects during a weekend at his home in the New Forest.

Packham said he had not seen a single butterfly in his garden, and added that he sleeps with his windows open, but rarely finds craneflies or moths in his room in the morning. By contrast, they were commonplace when he was a boy.

“Our generation is presiding over an ecological apocalypse and we’ve somehow or other normalized it,” he said later.

The statistics are grim. Native ladybird populations are crashing; three-quarters of butterfly species — such as the painted lady and the Glanville fritillary — have dropped significantly in numbers; while bees, of which there are more than 250 species in the UK, are also suffering major plunges in populations, with great yellow bumblebees, solitary potter flower bees and other species declining steeply in recent years.

Other threatened insects include the New Forest cicada, the tansy beetle and the oil beetle.

As for moths, some of the most beautiful visitors to people’s homes and gardens, the picture is particularly alarming.

Apart from the tiger moth, which was once widespread in the UK, the V-moth (Marcaria wauaria) recorded a 99 percent fall in numbers between 1968 and 2007, and is now threatened with extinction, a fate that has already befallen the orange upperwing, the bordered gothic and the Brighton wainscot in recent years.

An insect Armageddon is under way, many entomologists say, the result of a multiple whammy of environmental impacts: pollution, habitat changes, overuse of pesticides and global warming.

And it is a decline that could have crucial consequences. Creepy crawlies might have unsettling looks, but they lie at the foot of a wildlife food chain that makes them vitally important to the makeup and nature of the countryside.

They are “the little things that run the world,” according to the distinguished Harvard biologist Edward Wilson, who once said: “If all humankind were to disappear, the world would regenerate back to the rich state of equilibrium that existed 10,000 years ago. If insects were to vanish, the environment would collapse into chaos.”