[ LETTER ]

A novel protest idea

China wants the airlines of other countries to change the national title of Taiwan because China thinks that Taiwan is part of China.

Of course Taiwan is not a part of China, just as all other countries are not part of China.

US President Donald Trump has demanded that US airlines not obey China, because the US is not a part of China. Nor is Canada, of course, but Canadian Airlines is still taking orders from China. Could it be that they really think Canada is part of China?

When Taiwanese demonstrating in Montreal held signs that read “Taiwan is not part of China,” Canadians did not really understand what that meant, nor did they care.

Why did they not hold signs that read “Canada is not part of China” and “Canada is not China”? Surely that would have caught the attention of Canadians.

In the same way, if Taiwanese in Australia, the UK, France, Germany and so on are planning protests, they should prepare signs saying “Australia/the UK/France/Germany is not part of China.”

Perhaps that would be a more powerful protest when asking for the support of people in other countries.

Chang Hui-an

Taipei