Bring nature back into cities to make them greener

By Pascal Mittermaier

What should a green city look like? Should it resemble Copenhagen, with its high rates of bicycle commuting and recycling? What about Curitiba, the capital of Brazil’s Parana state, with its pedestrian-centered planning? Or perhaps Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, which is powered entirely by renewable energy?

With more than 50 percent of the world’s population living in urban areas — a share that is rising rapidly — the answer to this question will shape our collective future.

However, it might be more straightforward than we realize: To make cities greener — that is, less polluted, more resource-efficient and more environmentally resilient — we should make them literally greener.

Discussions about greening cities typically recognize the importance of sustainable infrastructure and smart urban planning. What they often overlook is that nature is the world’s original infrastructure, and nature-based solutions can help cities address some of the biggest planning challenges they face, such as air and water pollution, water scarcity, and extreme heat, all of which are now being exacerbated by climate change.

In some cases, nature-based solutions are at least as cost-effective as conventional, built infrastructure, not least because they can often address multiple challenges at once. As planting trees along streets demonstrates, such solutions do not have to be complicated.

Street trees, research shows, can help reduce air pollution — the single biggest threat to human health, especially in urban areas, according to the WHO — by filtering fine-particulate matter, such as that emitted by internal-combustion engines. They are also highly effective at combating the “urban heat island effect,” which can result in dangerously high summer temperatures.

Of course, the benefits of planting trees are highly localized, but that makes them particularly effective as a targeted intervention — say, as a screen against a busy road or industrial area, or to protect vulnerable areas such as schools and nursing homes.

Moreover, planting trees in lower-income, under-resourced neighborhoods, which often have less canopy cover, can help to mitigate environmental inequality. That is why my organization, The Nature Conservancy, is working with other nonprofits, community organizers and public-health researchers in Louisville, Kentucky, to plant more trees in areas with low canopy cover, and to conduct the first controlled trial of trees as a medical intervention.

Another major urban challenge that nature can help address is water management. The materials that compose modern cities are mostly impermeable, so they cannot absorb rainwater. As a result, during heavy storms, the runoff overloads drainage systems, causing pollutants to run through city streets and into local ecosystems.

Rain gardens — small pockets of native vegetation planted in natural depressions and low points — can resolve this problem by collecting and filtering rainwater so that it can be reabsorbed by the Earth, resulting in recharged aquifers and increased biodiversity.

In Chinese “sponge cities” such as Shenzhen, rain gardens, together with green roofs and artificial wetlands, are already being used to manage storm water, aided by permeable paving materials that allow water to filter through to the substrate.