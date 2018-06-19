Brazilian farmers paid to ‘produce’ water

By Karla Mendes Thomson Reuters / Foundation, PLANALTINA, Brazil

Surveying a field of 50,000 green peppers, Daniel de Almeida proudly explains how he “produces” all the water needed by crops and livestock on his farm on the outskirts of Brasilia, a city about to end water rationing after a severe drought.

De Almeida is one of 1,200 farmers across Brazil supported by a government-run program that improves infrastructure on their land to boost groundwater and conserve water sources.

When water rationing was introduced in Brazil’s Federal District more than a year ago, De Almeida continued to water his crops and animals from a river source on his property.

“Those who did not preserve the springs, restore native areas, replant or have a protected green area suffered in the drought,” De Almeida said, adding that farmers were not permitted to draw water from the river.

“But here, thank God, we went through the drought with water in abundance,” De Almeida told reporters on his 28 hectare property in Planaltina, Federal District, as steers grazed behind him.

World water supplies are under pressure as the planet warms and demand grows with the population, the UN says.

About 16 percent of Brazil’s 5,570 cities face water scarcity, Ministry of National Integration data shows.

In the Federal District, where Brazil’s capital, Brasilia, is located, water supplies were restored to normal on Friday last week — a date brought forward from December.

Water shortages in the district have been caused by low rainfall and compounded by rapid, unplanned urban growth.

However, an expanded system to supply water from the Bananal River and Paranoa Lake has plugged the gap, Governor Rodrigo Rollemberg said last month, when announcing last week’s end to rationing.

By December, an additional 2,800 litres of water per second is to be provided to the Federal District’s 3 million people, and the same amount to the surrounding state of Goias, Rollemberg said.

People’s efforts to save water, cutting consumption by 12 to 13 percent, and changes to farm irrigation methods have also been key to ending water restrictions, he said.

“From now on we will use this precious good in a much more rational way,” he added.

WATER MANAGEMENT

Global demand for water is expected to increase by nearly one-third by 2050, when 5 billion people could be left with poor access to water, a report published by the UN in March said.

To avoid scarcity, it recommended “nature-based solutions” that use or mimic natural processes to boost water availability.

Those include adapting farming practices so that soil retains more moisture and nutrients, harvesting rainwater, and conserving wetlands that capture runoff and decontaminate water.

In Brazil, structural changes on farms to increase groundwater are vital as about 60 percent of the country’s fresh water is used for crop and livestock production, said the ANA, the nation’s water agency.

Careless use of water by agribusiness can trigger negative environmental effects across a river basin — including reduced flow in streams and rivers, and water degradation — and stoke water-related disputes, the agency said.

Investing in construction works to prevent erosion on rural properties, and treating effluents and sewage help preserve hydrological basins, said the agency, which runs a countrywide “water producer” program.

It encourages farmers to adopt good practices that preserve the environment and increase water supplies.