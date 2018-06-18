Our current information revolution is still taking its first steps

By Joseph Nye

It is frequently said that we are experiencing an information revolution.

However, what does that mean, and where is the revolution taking us?

Information revolutions are not new. In 1439, Johannes Gutenberg’s printing press launched the era of mass communication.

Our current revolution, which began in Silicon Valley in the 1960s, is bound up with Moore’s law: The number of transistors on a computer chip doubles every couple of years.

By the beginning of the 21st century, computing power cost one-thousandth of what it did in the early 1970s.

Now the Internet connects almost everything. In mid-1993, there were about 130 Web sites in the world; by 2000, that number had surpassed 15 million.

Today, more than 3.5 billion people are online and experts project that, by 2020, the Internet of Things will connect 20 billion devices. Our information revolution is still in its infancy.

The key characteristic of the current revolution is not the speed of communications; instantaneous communication by telegraph dates back to the mid-19th century. The crucial change is the enormous reduction in the cost of transmitting and storing information.

If the price of an automobile had declined as rapidly as the price of computing power, one could buy a car today for the same price as a cheap lunch.

When a technology’s price declines so rapidly, it becomes widely accessible, and barriers to entry fall. For all practical purposes, the amount of information that can be transmitted worldwide is virtually infinite.

The cost of information storage has also declined dramatically, enabling the current era of big data. Information that once would fill a warehouse now fits in your shirt pocket.

In the middle of the 20th century, people feared that the computers and communications of the current information revolution would lead to the type of centralized control depicted in George Orwell’s dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four. Big Brother would monitor us from a central computer, making individual autonomy meaningless.

Instead, as the cost of computing power has decreased and computers have shrunk to the size of smartphones, watches and other portable devices, their decentralizing effects have complemented their centralizing effects, enabling peer-to-peer communication and mobilization of new groups.

Yet, ironically, this technological trend has also decentralized surveillance: Billions of people voluntarily carry a tracking device that continually violates their privacy as it searches for cell towers. We have put Big Brother in our pockets.

Likewise, ubiquitous social media generate new transnational groups, but also create opportunities for manipulation by governments and others.

Facebook connects more than 2 billion people, and, as Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election showed, these connections and groups can be exploited for political ends.

Europe has tried to establish rules for privacy protection with its new General Data Protection Regulation, but its success is still uncertain.

In the meantime, China is combining surveillance with the development of social credit rankings that would restrict personal freedoms such as travel.

Information provides power, and more people have access to more information than ever before, for good and for ill. That power can be used not only by governments, but also by non-state actors ranging from large corporations and non-profit organizations to criminals, terrorists and informal ad hoc groups.