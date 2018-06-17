Who lost the South China Sea?

By Brahma Chellaney

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis has spoken out against China’s strategy of “intimidation and coercion” in the South China Sea, including the deployment of anti-ship missiles, surface-to-air missiles and electronic jammers, as well as the landing of nuclear-capable bomber aircraft at Woody Island (Yongxing Island, 永興島).

Mattis said that there are “consequences to China ignoring the international community.”

What are the consequences? Two successive US administrations — former US president Barack Obama’s and now US President Donald Trump’s — have failed to push back credibly against China’s expansionism in the South China Sea, which has accelerated despite a 2016 international arbitral tribunal ruling invalidating its territorial claims there. Instead, the US has relied on rhetoric or symbolic actions.

For example, the US has disinvited China from this summer’s 26-country Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) naval exercise. The move has been played up as a potential indication that the US might finally be adopting a tougher approach toward China.

Mattis said the decision was an “initial response” to China’s militarization of the South China Sea, which is twice the size of the Gulf of Mexico and 50 percent bigger than the Mediterranean Sea.

Similarly, the US Navy’s freedom of navigation (FON) operations, which are occurring more regularly under Trump than they did under Obama, have been widely hyped.

After the most recent operation, in which a guided-missile cruiser and a destroyer sailed past the disputed Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島), Mattis said the US was the “only country” to stand up to China.

However, China, too, has used the US’ FON operations to play to the Chinese public, saying after the latest operation that its navy had “warned and expelled” two US warships.

More important, neither FON operations nor China’s exclusion from the RIMPAC exercise addresses the shifts in regional dynamics brought about by China’s island-building and militarization, not to mention its bullying of its neighbors. As a result, they will not credibly deter China or reassure US allies.

The reality is that China’s incremental encroachments have collectively changed the facts in the South China Sea. It has consolidated its control over the strategic corridor between the Indian and Pacific Oceans, through which one-third of global maritime trade — worth US$5.3 trillion last year — passes.

It is also asserting control over the region’s natural resources, by bullying and coercing other claimants seeking to explore for oil and gas in territories that they themselves control, under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. For example, Vietnam has been forced to scrap a project on its own continental shelf.

Perhaps most ominous, China’s development of forward operating bases on constructed South China Sea islands “appears complete,” as US Admiral Philip Davidson told a US Senate committee in April before taking over the US Indo-Pacific Command.

“China is now capable of controlling the South China Sea in all scenarios short of war with the US,” Davidson said.

Davidson’s characterization is revealing. As China takes a long-term strategic approach to strengthening its hold over the South China Sea (and, increasingly, beyond), the US is focused solely on the prospect of all-out war.