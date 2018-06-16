Uganda’s shortage of architects blamed for collapsing buildings

By Alice McCool / The Guardian, KAMPALA

Sitting outside the office of her architecture firm in the industrial area of Kampala, Uganda, Doreen Adengo remembers the last major building collapse in the city.

A four-story building opposite Makere University collapsed in 2016, injuring dozens and killing four people.

“Pictures of it showed that the structure columns were bigger at the top and smaller at the bottom,” Adengo said. “They found that once the architect submitted drawings for approval, they were kicked off the project.”

Architecture is all the more important in fast-changing environments like Uganda. The country is urbanizing at a rate of more than 5.3 percent per year, a survey by the Commonwealth Association of Architects (CAA) showed.

Architects play a critical role in the design of cities, especially nascent ones.

“Lack of proper planning often results in problems such as urban sprawl, car dependency and growing inequality,” CAA vice president Peter Oborn said. “When properly trained, [architects and planners] understand the importance of creating mixed-use walkable neighborhoods together with the value of public open space, culture and heritage.”

In which case, the situation in Uganda is acute: There are just 178 registered architects in the country of over 43 million people, which is 18,700 short of the CAA’s optimal number.

The association warned this “critical shortage” could leave Ugandan cities vulnerable as they grow rapidly.

Some would say they already are. Three years before the Makere University disaster, seven people were injured in a similar incident in downtown Kampala; in July 2012 a building under construction along the city’s busy Lugogo Bypass collapsed, killing two workers. The year before that, seven people were critically injured after a building that was under construction collapsed in the city suburb of Ntinda, and last month another four-story building collapsed, injuring two.

The most severe incident came in 2008, when 10 people died after a school building — again, still under construction — gave way.

Kampala’s city authority has made valiant attempts at the kind of urban design Oborn described, but with limited success. Many blame political corruption and nepotism.

“There are initiatives that have started, but they always hit a snag wherever it affects politicians or big developers,” said Emmanuel Mugisha, an architect at Studio FH, a firm focusing on environmentally conscious projects in east Africa. “The rules are always adjusted to suit whatever they are doing.”

Buildings designed in Uganda today tend to prioritize a certain aesthetic over practicality or sustainability, being modeled on the blue glass towers of Dubai rather than planned with Uganda’s equatorial climate in mind, Mugisha said.

Mugisha and his boss, Studio FH’s German founder Felix Holland, talk animatedly about how well-built Uganda’s “tropical modernist” buildings from the ’60s and ’70s were compared with today’s efforts.

“In the postcolonial era I think there was a lot of optimism,” Mugisha said, describing well-shaded and naturally ventilated buildings in the city center, such as the Bank of Uganda and the central post office. “But if you turn to the current market, a lot of architecture schools are focused on globalization rather than thinking about our climate.”

Mugisha is a graduate of Uganda Martyrs University, where architect and academic Mark Olweny challenges his students to look at architecture as “more than buildings.”