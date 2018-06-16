Respected leaders are becoming uncommon

By Lee Min-yung 李敏勇

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) chairman Morris Chang (張忠謀) has retired. At the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting, he said it would “keep its roots in Taiwan” and support President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in response to rumors that the company would move and his confidence in Tsai was wearing thin.

Chang is not a member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), but part of the first generation of post-war Chinese immigrants.

On the same day, former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) choked up as she complained about the DPP and Tsai, using dispiriting phrases.

Making irrational remarks about committing hara-kiri, Lu only added to the chaos surrounding the DPP’s Taipei mayoral election campaign.

Lu is a DPP member and two-term vice president. She is a native Taiwanese.

Chang and Lu leave different impressions and it is not difficult to tell which one is better.

Relying only on their own intelligence is not enough for politicians or business leaders, and only thinking highly of oneself is unlikely to earn the public’s respect.

Chang’s reputable standing is symbolic of TSMC. There is a reason he is so revered in Taiwan’s business community. Personality matters: It is an image generated by a combination of a person’s behavior, stature and speaking style.

When it comes to business leaders, Chang immediately comes to mind.

There are more businesspeople than business leaders in Taiwan. The former would not hesitate to spend money on anything other than their employees and society, and not all would be willing to take responsibility.

Wealthy, but not noble, many of them only compete for money and personal interests.

Similarly, there are more politicians fighting for power than those who really care about public welfare or have a clear vision for the country.

In today’s society, economy is prioritized over culture, and politics is just another business — it is no longer considered an undertaking, let alone a calling.

For a businessperson to become a business leader and for a politician to become a statesperson requires a change in personality. This involves a kind of cultural cleansing process that gives birth to a refined personality and a respectable character.

Taiwanese businesses used to enjoy special privileges issued by the authoritarian party-state regime, but that is no longer so.

After democratization, businesses enjoy a new privilege, freedom of speech, which enables them to make irresponsible political remarks, and those with money can often be as arrogant as they wish and do as they please.

Business once had to kowtow to the authorities, but now it is the other way around and that is not worthy of any more respect than it was in the past.

Someone who constantly chases money and power would not understand the significance of the transience of life and the permanence of a historical legacy.

No amount of wealth or power can equal meaning. The formation of meaning is a matter of culture, which is used to measure economy and politics, and form an understanding of history.

Personality and understanding has nothing to do with whether a person is a naturally born Taiwanese or not.

The nation is going through a process of restructuring, reconstruction and rebuilding. National and social paradigms depend on stature, especially cultural stature.

Lee Min-yung is a poet.