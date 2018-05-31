Applying European nuclear lessons

By Chen Chih-wei 陳治維

Since the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) came into effect, many countries have initiated and implemented various activities in response. Taiwan is no exception and has always been committed to the exploration of SDGs toward building a sustainable Taiwan.

Looking at major national policies in our nation, such as the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program and the “five plus two” industrial transformation plan, it is easy to see that they have many aspects consistent with the SDGs.

As an academic who is currently a member of the Executive Yuan’s National Council for Sustainable Development, I would like to point out a special Taiwan Sustainable Development Goal — No. 18 — a nuclear-free homeland, which is not only a link in the energy transition for our nation, but a major policy approach for sustainable development.

It has many connections with the UN’s SDGs, as its vision could refer to No. 7, affordable and clean energy; No. 9, industry, innovation and infrastructure; No. 13, climate action; No. 12, responsible consumption and production; and No. 17, partnerships for the goals.

Given the decision of the Supreme Administrative Court on May 23, it is necessary to again review the nuclear waste disposal mode. Given the advancements in material science, the draft of disposal methods for nuclear waste with high and low-level radioactivity could draw on the EU’s related regulations and experience.

Regarding low-level nuclear waste, the UK’s National Nuclear Laboratory has more than 25 years of experience for encapsulation and therefore is able to rapidly differentiate the optimum cement immobilization strategy for corresponding nuclear materials through a cement toolbox.

The disposal mode of this low-level waste could facilitate the promotion and implementation of the decommissioning of the Jinshan Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Shihmen District (石門) and the Guosheng Nuclear Power Plant in Wanli District (萬里).

With respect to high-level nuclear waste, France’s 1991 Waste Management Act, which was updated in 2006, declares deep geological disposal as a reference solution for high-level and long-lived radioactive wastes, as well as setting 2025 as a target to open its first repository site.

Under such circumstances, communications among stakeholders, including government, industries and residents is a critical issue for the site selection process. Therefore a new communication mechanism is initiated to assure residents, as well as forming a more comprehensive and integrated thinking and systematic strategies.

Following the above, the new communication model could be developed by referring to the experience of European countries to respond to the site selection issues. Basically, the EU’s Implementing Public Participation Approaches in Radioactive Waste Disposal suggests that the awareness of nuclear relevant knowledge is the fundamental thing for public participation.

On this basis, France regards transparency in knowledge propagation as a vital element while trying to incorporate its citizens and the elected representatives into the decision-making process. Germany attempts to facilitate the public participation through diversified channels, including public councils, public dialogue, information centers at possible sites, as well as possibilities of more channels to ensure participation and transparency of the site selection process for radioactive waste disposal.