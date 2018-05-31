Europe, Asia cooperating for peace

By Federica Mogherini

Europe and Asia have never been so close. Our economies are interconnected, our cultures are interconnected and our security is connected. We face the same challenges, we confront similar threats and we share an interest in preserving peace in our regions and international cooperation on a global scale.

On Monday, the foreign ministers of the EU’s 28 member states decided that we must enhance our security engagement in Asia and with Asia, as part of a more comprehensive EU-Asia strategy(http://www.consilium.europa.eu/media/35456/st09265-re01-en18.pdf). The time when Europeans and Asians could consider themselves distant friends is over. To preserve and strengthen our economic exchanges, we must also work together on global security.

In Asia, as elsewhere, the economic face of Europe is the one that people are most familiar with. It is linked to our role as the world’s biggest trading block, as well as our being the No. 1 or No. 2 investor in most Asian nations and by far the world’s biggest donor of development assistance.

However, it is striking how joint work on security has become the biggest area of growth in terms of our expanding cooperation with Asian partners. This increased engagement on security matters reflects two changes.

First, our partners in Asia increasingly look to the EU to be present and engaged in the region. Our added value stems from, in particular, our experience with cooperative security and regional approaches to crisis management: This kind of expertise is in high demand.

Second, the EU itself has taken ambitious steps to strengthen our own capacities in the field of defense. We are not only a reliable trade partner, not only a pillar of multilateralism — the EU is a security actor in its own right.

The EU has 16 civilian and military missions around the world. We train the armed forces in Mali; we advise the Ukrainian and Iraqi authorities on reform of their civilian security sectors; we fight piracy in the Indian Ocean.

Recently, together with EU member states, we launched a “Permanent Structured Cooperation” on security and defense. We are joining forces to become an even more credible and reliable security provider. Our member states have committed to investing together on practical projects — from rapid response against cyberattacks to innovative systems for maritime security, to a European training center for our troops who intervene in case of natural disasters.

I have also proposed to set up a new fund, outside the EU budget, to help strengthen our partners’ security capabilities.

Collectively, the EU and its member states have the second-largest defense budget in the world. The potential of greater European cooperation on defense matters is immense. We have taken big, important steps over the past year, reflecting the fact that European citizens, as well as people across the world, increasingly count on an EU that protects — and this will continue.

Since our first engagement to accompany the Aceh peace process in Indonesia almost 15 years ago, we have expanded our security cooperation in Asia and with Asia to a great extent. We are working together on cybersecurity, counterterrorism, nonproliferation, as well as in support of peace processes across the region, from Afghanistan to Mindanao to Myanmar.

We have had concrete contributions from several Asian partners to tackle piracy off the coast of Somalia. In the context of the ASEAN Regional Forum, we are working together with Vietnam and Australia on maritime security.