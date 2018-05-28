Parkland survivor wages battle against NRA-backed lawmakers

By Lois Beckett / The Guardian, NEW YORK

In the past three months, David Hogg has helped organize a protest march that mobilized hundreds of thousands of people around the world. He and his younger sister have written a book about the birth of a new, youth-led gun control movement after the school shooting at their high school in Parkland, Florida, and when a Fox News host mocked him for not getting into college, the 18-year-old sparked an advertiser boycott of her show.

However, the real impact of Hogg and his fellow Parkland students’ activism is to depend almost entirely on what happens in November’s midterm elections — whether he and other teenage gun violence prevention activists can deliver on their vow to get candidates backed by the National Rifle Association (NRA) voted out of office.

That is why Hogg is looking at voter data in places like Republican Congresswoman Mia Love’s district in Utah.

“The youth voter turnout rate is around 6 percent. Six!” Hogg said in an interview on Monday last week in New York, where he was accepting an award for his advocacy.

Love has received about US$63,000 from the NRA, he said.

“If we can double the turnout rate, we could probably change the election and get someone that’s not supported by the NRA elected,” Hogg said.

His full goal: for youth turnout in Utah to be “80 percent, at least.”

Hogg would not necessarily focus on Love’s district, he said, adding: “It’s just a case example.”

Over the summer, Hogg and other March for Our Lives organizers plan to work on what they hope will be “the largest voter registration push for youth ever in American history.”

Rather than heading to college after he graduates from high school later this spring, he said: “I’m going to be working on a candidate basis over the fall in key congressional districts.”

To break the stalemate of the gun control debate — a stalemate upheld by Republican lawmakers’ belief that the NRA can mobilize crucial votes for or against them — Hogg and his fellow teenage activists need a targeted strategy, one that mirrors the focused, reliable political activism of the NRA.

Hogg, a skinny teenager with a stern face, speaks with the unshakable confidence of a high-school debater, moving swiftly from issue to issue, peppering his comments with statistics and citations.

As he prepares to graduate, he is constantly on the move, in New York one day meeting with a voter registration group, lobbying in DC the next and using his Twitter feed, which reaches nearly 800,000 followers, to push supporters toward a constantly growing set of campaigns and initiatives.

His future travel plans are always in flux.

“I need a secretary,” Hogg said at one point, not joking.

It is not enough for the Parkland activists to tweet links about voter registration, or broadly encourage young people to head to the polls, as they have been doing. To change legislators’ voters on gun control laws, they need wins. What the March for Our Lives activists are finalizing, with just over five months to go before the midterms, is their strategy for picking their battles.

Most of the details are not yet public, but they plan to focus on a “large number” of districts, using “multiple sources of voter turnout data” to look for races where youth voters could have “the largest impact but vote the least” and also in places “where students and young people in general are disproportionately affected by gun violence,” Hogg said.