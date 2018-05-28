EDITORIAL: Forging a sustainable economic path

The balance of payments (BOP) — which includes current account, financial account and reserve assets — is a key economic statistic, as it measures the financial transactions between a nation’s residents and the rest of the world in a certain period. A positive balance means more money enters a nation than leaves it, while a negative balance indicates the opposite. Specifically, as the BOP shows a series of balances between inward and outward transactions, it has a significant effect on a nation’s currency value in relation to other currencies, and overall it indicates a periodic checkup of a nation’s economic health.

Taiwan has continued to post massive BOP surpluses every year since the beginning of this century, with the exception of 2007, with the sources of the increases mainly derived from the current account, which summarizes the net trade in goods and services, the net earnings on cross-border investments and the net transfer of payments such as foreign aid.

Actually, it has been the rapid expansion of net trade in goods and services that has contributed to the current account surplus’s growth since 2001.

Based on the central bank’s tallies, the net trade in goods and services exceeded US$10 billion annually from 2001, moved above US$20 billion annually from 2009 and grew to between US$50 billion and US$60 billion annually over the past few years.

In the first quarter of this year, it was US$15.85 billion, up from US$14.71 billion in the first quarter of last year, helping boost the current account surplus by 10.4 percent to US$20.08 billion, government data released last week showed.

Generally, people welcome an increase in the net trade in goods and services because it helps enhance national income and improve employment, and thus boosts GDP growth, while a persistent surplus in the BOP leads to a continued growth in the central bank’s foreign-exchange reserves.

However, the phenomenon of continued growth in the net trade in goods and services might simply imply that domestic demand (consumption and investment) is underperforming domestic production (aimed at external demand).

Indeed, the nation’s ratio of excess savings to GDP, which has steadily increased since 2000 and has remained above 10 percent over the past five years, indicates that businesses and consumers have been reluctant to invest or spend in the domestic market to stimulate the real economy.

It is worth noting that the latest BOP data also showed a net asset increase of US$16.42 billion in the financial account — which includes direct and portfolio investments — in the first quarter, meaning the 31st consecutive quarter of capital outflows and bringing aggregate net outflows to US$367.78 billion as of March 31.

A closer look at the data indicates that Taiwanese continued to move funds abroad with portfolio investment of US$28.91 billion last quarter, compared with just US$1.27 billion by foreign investors in Taiwan over the same period.

What is more serious is that the direct investment by Taiwanese abroad, at US$3.8 billion last quarter, was still higher than foreign direct investment of US$2 billion in the nation during the same period, as it has been since 2000, except for 2006.

The central bank has maintained that it is common for nations with trade surpluses to register financial account deficits, but the question is why Taiwanese prefer to invest abroad, and why Taiwan finds it difficult to attract foreign direct investment.