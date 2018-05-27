Khamenei might drink ‘poison,’ swallow his pride, insiders say

By Parisa Hafezi / Reuters, ANKARA

For all of Iran’s fierce verbal response to fresh US threats of tougher sanctions, some senior officials in Tehran believe the door to diplomacy should stay open.

On Monday last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo presented a list of sweeping demands on Iran, including abandoning nuclear enrichment, its ballistic missile program and its role in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, or facing “the strongest sanctions in history.”

Four senior Iranian officials contacted by reporters interpreted Pompeo’s remarks as a “bargaining strategy,” similar to Washington’s approach to North Korea.

Last year, US officials were pressing for tougher sanctions against Pyongyang and sent an aircraft carrier to the region in a show of strength before relations eased to a point where US President Donald Trump might hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

“America does not want to get involved in another war in the region. Iran also cannot afford more economic hardship ... always there is a way to reach a compromise,” said one of the Iranian officials, who was involved in Iran’s nuclear talks with major powers for two years.

“The era of military confrontations is over,” the official said.

Like others giving their views on relations with the US, the official asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

However, it will be difficult for Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to back any diplomatic solution because doing so could undermine his credibility among his hardline power base, which rejects any detente with the West.

“They [Americans] are lying. Even if Iran accepts all these demands, they will continue to demand more. Their aim is changing Iran’s regime,” said one official, who is close to Khamenei’s camp.

“Americans can never be trusted. We don’t give a damn to their threats and sanctions,” he said, echoing Khamenei’s public statements.

Pompeo’s speech did not explicitly call for a change in leadership in Iran, but he urged the Iranian people to reject their clerical rulers.

Earlier this month, the US withdrew from the multinational 2015 Iran nuclear deal framework, which restricted Iran’s nuclear program in return for lifting sanctions that crippled the economy.

Tehran has said that its right to nuclear capabilities and its defensive missile program are non-negotiable.

However, with Iran’s economy so fragile, weakened by decades of sanctions, corruption and mismanagement, Khamenei might yet consider diplomacy over confrontation with the US.

Some insiders said that, although difficult, Khamenei might drink “the cup of poison,” as his predecessor Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini described it when he reluctantly agreed to a UN-mediated truce that ended the 1980-to-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

“For most Iranians, the economy is the main issue, not what Iran does in the region or the country’s nuclear program,” a senior Western diplomat in Tehran said. “That is why Iranian leaders will show some flexibility, despite the harsh rhetoric.”

It was Iran’s weak economy that forced Khamenei to give tentative backing for the 2015 nuclear deal with major powers. The deal, engineered by pragmatic Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ended the country’s economic and political isolation.

The establishment’s core support comes from lower-income Iranians, who joined anti-government protests in January. The unrest was a reminder to authorities that they were vulnerable to popular anger fueled by economic hardship.