The birthrate is businesses’ duty too

By Fuh Hwan-ran 傅還然

Premier William Lai (賴清德) last week unveiled a package of measures to address the nation’s “five industrial shortages”: land, water, electricity, talent and workers. To resolve the labor shortage problem, the government is promoting “working families,” female participation in the workforce and female-friendly workplaces.

To mitigate Taiwan’s declining birthrate, the government has drawn up a cocktail of measures. The Ministry of Health and Welfare has established an office tasked with formulating a strategy to increase the likelihood of couples having children, wanting to raise them and being able to support them. An expansion of of child financial subsidies is in the pipeline, as well as subsidies to incentivize the nationalization of private kindergartens.

However, according to a survey of Taiwanese mothers published by the Child Welfare Foundation, the biggest problem facing mothers is “unfriendly workplaces,” followed by “insufficient provision of child support services” and the “high cost of raising children.”

The question that should really be asked is, while the government is doing all that it can to ease the financial burden of having and caring for children, what are business owners doing to help?

A declining birthrate obviously means a shrinking workforce and labor shortages. This is a serious social problem that needs to be resolved: Businesses should therefore be doing everything that they can to help out as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Writing about CSR in 2013, Harvard University professor Michael Porter said businesses possess more than 80 percent of a society’s wealth, while governments and non-governmental organizations manage less than 20 percent, adding that if businesses think they only need to reduce costs and pay taxes to make money, handing over all responsibility for social issues to governments, then social problems will spring up more quickly than they can be resolved.

Tainted food, environmental pollution, dangers to public health, occupational hazards, death from overwork, high unemployment, a mismatch between education and industry and other social problems are difficult to solve without the participation of businesses.

There are already laws and regulations covering gender equality, paternity leave, unpaid maternity leave and the provision of breastfeeding rooms and childcare facilities in companies with more than 100 employees. Furthermore, companies must reduce employee working hours by one hour each day (at reduced pay) or amend work schedules.

For many years, the ministry has adopted incentive-based measures designed to encourage businesses to make the necessary changes, but there has been no trend of companies making workplaces friendlier to mothers and babies, such as providing flextime, extended maternity leave, special care leave for mothers or childcare facilities.

In accordance with the Securities Exchange Act (證券交易法), the Financial Supervisory Commission has since last year required all TAIEX and Taipei Exchange-listed companies with capital of NT$5 billion (US$166.97 million) and above to disclose annual CSR reports.

Amendments to the Company Act (公司法) would write CSR into law so that companies, in addition to complying with laws, regulations and ethical standards, must also adopt behavior that promote the public interest and fulfill their social responsibilities.