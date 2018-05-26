By Martin Chulov and Nadia al-Faour / The Guardian, BAGHDAD

In a small holding room in a Baghdad court, French citizen Djamila Boutoutao cradled her two-year-old daughter and begged for help.

Boutoutao, 29, is accused of being a member of the Islamic State (IS) group.

Whispering in her native tongue within earshot of other accused Islamic State members — all foreigners like her — she said life had become unbearable.

“I’m going mad here,” said Boutoutao, a small bespectacled woman with a deadpan stare. “I’m facing a death sentence or life in prison. No one tells me anything, not the ambassador, not people in prison.”

Guards moved closer as Boutoutao continued. So did her fellow accused — all from central Asia or Turkey, who had all lost husbands and, in some cases, children as the Islamic State collapsed in Iraq last year.

“Don’t let them take my daughter away,” she said. “I am willing to offer money if you can contact my parents. Please get me out of here.”

With that, the short conversation was shut down and Boutoutao returned to a corner, waiting for the judge in the adjoining room to summon her.

There were no French officials present and nothing at all to connect her to her former life in Lille, France. If convicted of joining the terrorist group, she faces life in a central Baghdad jail or death by hanging.

All of the 15 women in court last week had been widowed by the war that eventually ousted the Islamic State from much of Iraq, killing tens of thousands of its members and replacing its promises of an Islamic utopia with a crushing defeat.

The women here had in some cases willingly joined the group, traveling alone from Europe and central Asia, or with their partners, to what they believed to be a promised land.

More than 40,000 foreigners from 110 countries are estimated to have traveled to Iraq and Syria to join the militant group. Of those, about 1,900 are believed to have been French citizens and about 800 were British.

Boutoutao arrived in Iraq in 2014, with her husband, Mohammed Nassereddine, and two children. He was killed in Mosul in 2016, as was her son, Abdullah, one year later.

She was captured by the Kurdish Peshmerga in northern Iraq and eventually sent to Baghdad, where the fortified court in the center of the capital has become a focal point of the post-Islamic State era.

Up to 1,000 women accused of belonging to the Islamic State were rounded up from the ruins of Iraq’s towns and cities and are now being held in Baghdad to face a reckoning from a society and government that remains deeply scarred by the past four years, with much of their anger directed at foreign fighters and their families.

Up to 820 infants accompany the women, with some others yet to be born.

The proceedings had a sense of urgency and so did the 10-minute hearings in Baghdad’s central criminal court that have summarily dispensed with the accused foreign women, sentencing more than 40 to death and dozens more to life in prison since the so-called caliphate crumbled.

Foreigners in particular, often carrying babies, are processed with an uncompromising efficiency rarely seen in other parts of Iraq’s judicial system.

In mopping up the Islamic State aftermath, the court system has taken on the role of bringing the country toward a closure. As Iraqis try to stitch their torn social fabric back together, a stark resentment remains toward the militants whose rampage took a toll on a national psyche that had yet to recover from sanctions, invasion and civil war.