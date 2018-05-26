The Liberty Times Editorial: Cabinet must focus on real income

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文)administration has been in office for two years, marking the halfway point of her four-year term. This is a good point at which to review her government’s preliminary achievements.

Although two years are not long enough to deliver spectacular results, they are long enough to see whether the government’s goals are really achievable, and whether its directions can meet the nation’s needs and live up to public expectations.

Having finished the first half of its term, the government can no longer claim to be an administrative novice and use that as an excuse for ineffective implementation of its policies.

Only by subjecting its methods of governance and their effectiveness to a more rigorous review will it be possible to rectify and adjust inappropriate policies and measures and gradually get them closer to perfection.

Two years in office should be enough for this administration to stop stumbling and achieve a steadier pace. By this stage, the government should be able to examine the nation’s political and economic environment, judge whether it has got bogged down in infighting, and work out what needs to be improved or changed during the rest of Tsai’s term.

The Tsai administration’s approval ratings have been in a prolonged slump ever since she came into office, showing that most people are not very confident about her ability to lead and govern the nation.

Although Taiwan’s last few presidents have all experienced such slumps in their approval ratings, if nothing they do can assuage the public’s discontent and raise their approval ratings, it clearly sounds the alarm bells and show that there are hidden worries about the nation’s governance.

The Tsai administration’s orientation is highly idealistic, but its slow and steady pace, lacking a strong leadership style, tends to reinforce the preconception that Tsai is excessively careful and meticulous.

Tsai’s election put the government back in the hands of the Democratic Progressive Party.

On the domestic front, the country suffers from a number of chronic ailments, such as lack of investment and weak domestic demand, which can only be cured through reforms.

Externally, it faces international geopolitical conflicts, unbalanced economic growth between different regions and the difficult question of how to wind up monetary-easing policies. Only by introducing vigorous reforms can the government hope to get out of these predicaments.

This means that the nation’s leaders must propose a comprehensive governance blueprint, and a clear and feasible road map for reform, while being seen to have a tenacious leadership style and staying resilient under pressure.

These are precisely the points on which Tsai’s delicate, gentle and attentive style of government over the past two years has been found lacking, and it is the main reason why her administration has become entangled in numerous issues.

To be fair, although Tsai’s public approval ratings are rather low and her personality does not stand out much, her government has over the past two years delivered quite a good scorecard that could provide a firm foundation for Taiwan’s economy to recover and thrive.

Its key reforms include implementing pension reforms and transitional justice, handling the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) ill-gotten assets and cutting taxes. It is also preparing amendments to the Company Act (公司法), which will soon be completed.