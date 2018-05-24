Anwar Ibrahim: ‘When it is denied to you, freedom is a torture’

By Hannah Ellis-Petersen / The Observer, KUALA LUMPUR

Former Malaysian deputy prime minister Anwar Ibrahim has seen it all. He has seen prison, he has seen betrayal, he has seen courtrooms, he has seen the highest office and opposition exile. Last week, emerging from prison after serving a second jail sentence for sodomy — charges that have been confirmed as trumped up and politically driven — he saw freedom in an entirely new light.

“I’ve always talked about democracy, freedom, liberal ideas, but there is a difference when you taste it: You value these ideals more,” Anwar said. “When it is denied to you, freedom is a torture and also a reason for survival.”

Speaking to the Observer at his home in Kuala Lumpur, days after being released, the 70-year-old, who has long been the face of reform and hope in Malaysia, is relaxed and serene.

Certainly he is riding high both on his new-found freedom, following a pardon from the king for a “miscarriage of justice,” but also because, for the first time in his life, Malaysia has embraced his reformasi (reform) agenda.

In an election that has featured a gripping mixture of betrayal, alleged corruption and the unseating of an authoritarian regime, Malaysia has found itself with its first opposition government since independence in 1957.

This was all the more extraordinary because the opposition was led by 92-year-old Mahathir Mohamad, who was Malaysia’s longest-serving prime minister between 1981 and 2003. Back then he was head of the UMNO party, part of the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition, and his golden boy and heir apparent was Anwar, the charismatic reformer who advocated for a pluralistic, democratic form of Islam.

That all changed in 1998 when Anwar dared to challenge Mahathir over his penchant for awarding huge state contracts to friends, leading to allegations of cronyism. Anwar was sacked, and then, thanks to Mahathir, found himself on trial for sodomy.

The trial was an exercise in humiliation — semen-stained sheets brought out, male witnesses, who later admitted to being pressured into testifying, accusing Anwar of forcing them into sexual acts.

Anwar, who had a young family at the time, was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years in jail.

He spent six years in prison, in solitary confinement and was denied access to his family, before being released in 2004.

He joined the opposition, formed his own party, the People’s Justice Party (PKR), and when he was finally allowed back into politics ran against the ruling coalition, led by then-Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, in the 2013 election.

He lost, but won the popular vote, and Najib panicked.

“I never supported him, I had strong views against him and he took it very personally back then, which is why he wanted to finish me off,” Anwar said.

Using the judiciary, Najib ensured that Anwar was once again tried for sodomy. So in 2015, he was back behind bars once again.

It was not easy, Anwar said, to be in prison and know “if the 2013 elections had been free and fair, we would have won and I would not be in jail.”

Was he not filled with anger at the system?

“Yes, but after you have experienced jail for a long time, after so many years, you don’t really have that bitterness,” he said. “I’m not pretending to be this great humanitarian, merciful person, but honestly I didn’t feel bitter. In the end you philosophize and just accept the unfolding drama.”