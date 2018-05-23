Ko chasing rabbits, not knowing he will fall

By Sun Masao 孫國祥

China’s “united front” slogan of “one family on both sides of the Taiwan Strait” has caused a storm in the election campaign for Taipei mayor. It has become the final straw that has caused Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and the Democratic Progressive Party to part ways. China’s sharp power is interfering with Taiwanese politicians’ ideological views and affecting the nation’s political development.

For Ko, the idea of “one family” might entail historical, cultural, genealogical and geographic associations, but for the communist regime in Beijing, it is a political slogan targeted at annexing Taiwan through “peaceful unification.”

As China’s Taiwan Affairs Office has said: Without the “one China” principle, there will be no cross-strait dialogue.

If Ko harbors any doubts of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) red line — the so-called “1992 consensus” — then there is no political basis for “one family on both sides of the Taiwan Strait” between him and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The CCP has no shortage of political slogans aimed at Taiwan. Each one — from former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping’s (鄧小平) “peaceful reunification,” former Chinese president Jiang Zemin’s (江澤民) eight-point proposal and former Chinese president Hu Jintao’s (胡錦濤) “provision of benefits for Taiwan” to Xi’s “one family” — have the “one China” principle as a prerequisite, and the annexation of Taiwan as the ultimate goal.

If Taiwan displays even the slightest diversion from this, such as former president Lee Teng-hui’s (李登輝) visit to Cornell University in the US, former president Chen Shui-bian’s (陳水扁) proposal to rectify the nation’s name and write a new constitution, or even President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) characterization of the 1992 talks as a historical fact, then China retaliates: Missiles start falling in the seas near Keelung or Kaohsiung; Beijing enacts legislation — the “Anti-Secession” Law — allowing “non-peaceful means and other necessary measures” to resolve the “Taiwan question”; Taiwan is further blocked from engagement with international organizations; and Beijing employs “checkbook diplomacy” to steal Taiwan’s diplomatic allies.

The political slogans devised by China’s leaders are always strategic. They generally employ concise wording easily committed to memory to indoctrinate and distort opinion at home and abroad, using simple language to conceal the underlying complexity of the message. A lie told often enough becomes truth.

Since the 1940s, the CCP has employed the slogan “serve the people” to legitimize their totalitarian rule and have applied the ideology to judge the behavior and actions of Chinese.

Recently, they have used slogans such as “peaceful development,” “harmonious world” and the “Chinese dream” to conjure an image of China as a benevolent and responsible rising power.

Western nations and their mainstream media have recognized these for what they are: unreliable external propaganda and hollow slogans.

The German philosopher Immanuel Kant recognized politics as a grand form of deceit; US political scientist Joseph Nye has called sharp power “the deceptive use of information for hostile purposes.”

Ko is a political rookie. His candid leadership style was what attracted Taipei voters. When the time comes, he might even run for president.

If he could naively repeat the Orwellian CCP’s political slogans and view the phrase “one family on both sides of the Taiwan Strait” in superficial terms, then there is a real concern that he would follow Beijing’s white rabbit down a political rabbit hole.