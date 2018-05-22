Carved idol shatters views on the birth of ritual art

By Robin McKie / The Observer

In January 1894, gold prospectors were digging in the Shigir peat bog, north of the town of Yekaterinburg in the Ural Mountains, when they uncovered a strange collection of carved pieces of wood.

A total of 10 fragments were found beside each other. When put together, a wooden idol more than 5m high was created, one that had clearly been carved from a single, carefully smoothed plank of larch wood. Its surface was covered with zigzag lines and human faces and hands.

This is the Shigir Idol, and according to scientists published in the archeology journal Antiquity, recent studies of its structure and date of construction dramatically overturn our ideas about the appearance of art among humans. It turns out that the idol is one of the oldest pieces of monumental art ever uncovered.

“Our analysis indicates that the Shigir Idol is about 11,500 years old,” said archeologist Thomas Terberger, a professor at Gottingen University in Germany, one of the authors of the Antiquity paper.

“At that time, Europe and Asia were still emerging from the ice age,” Terberger said. “There were no farmers then. The only humans in this part of the world at this time were hunter-gatherers. Yet, they created the Shigir Idol. The discovery of its antiquity therefore changes, dramatically, our views about the birth of ritual art.”

Many examples of the early stone age are known: They include the cave paintings of France and Spain, created more than 30,000 years ago, and tiny objects, carved out of mammoth tusks, that depict animals or animal-human hybrids. Many of these are extremely delicate and extraordinarily well-crafted, but they are generally realistic in style.

The symbol-covered Shigir Idol represents a leap beyond this sort of naturalistic art.

When the idol was discovered, the date of its construction was a matter of conjecture and remained so for a century until, in the 1990s, scientists removed a portion and used radiocarbon detectors to date it.

It produced an age of about 9,800 years. Many academics rejected the result as implausible.

Hunter-gatherers did not have the ability to make such a huge work or have the complex symbolic imagination to decorate it in the way that the idol has been adorned, skeptics said.

As a result, a new, more sophisticated dating was sought and the result of that work is outlined in Antiquity. These show that far from being a younger object than was suspected by the sceptics, the idol turns out to be even older than was indicated by the first dating attempt.

“The result was quite a surprise, I admit,” Terberger said

BREAKING ASSUMPTIONS

In the past, large-scale, complex art was considered to be the handiwork of later, sedentary farmers who started to spread from the Middle East about 8,000 years ago and took over land previously used by hunter-gatherers. These agrarian societies achieved considerable sophistication and were eventually responsible, in Britain, for the construction of great Neolithic works such as Stonehenge and the Ness of Brodgar in Orkney.

By contrast, it was assumed that hunter-gatherers were not capable of the type of symbolic thinking, nor the organization, that underpinned the design of these great monuments.

However, the dating of the Shigir Idol suggests that this is not the case, and that the period just after the last ice age was not a cultural desert as some experts have argued.