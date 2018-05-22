Britons’ hostility toward migrants is changing

By Robert Ford / The Guardian

Brexit Britain might not always feel like a supportive place for migrants or supporters of migration. Every day brings new stories of suffering and injustice meted out to migrants by a callous government.

Demands for restrictions on migration have disrupted politics for a generation, culminating in the vote to leave a EU that many voters had come to see as part of the migration problem.

Yet, Brexit Britain is also a country where the public is more positive about migration now, after the largest sustained inflow of migrants in the nation’s history, than it was when the change began. It is a country where public outrage against the unjust treatment of long-settled migrants by the national government has just forced the resignation of a home secretary.

The conventional wisdom in many liberal circles holds that Britain has turned in on itself, encouraged by a Leave victory that has legitimated chauvinism and xenophobia. Yet, the public opinion evidence consistently shows the opposite — Britons are more open to migration than ever, a trend that Brexit has encouraged, not reversed.

Only about a quarter of survey respondents saw migration as good for the economy in 2002, before the admission of new EU members produced a surge in European migration. By 2014, with support for the UK Independence Party (UKIP) at its peak, the figure had risen to four out of 10. It has risen further since then. More Britons also think of migration as enriching British culture now, after 20 years of unprecedented migration inflows, than felt this way in the early 2000s, when the current wave of migration was just beginning.

The public today is also less likely to name migration as a political priority. This “salience” measure is a powerful predictor of voter behavior — it was those most worried about immigration who switched to backing then-British prime minister David Cameron’s Conservative Party in 2010 following their rash pledge to cut migration to the tens of thousands and switched again to UKIP a few years later when the Conservatives failed to deliver.

For more than 15 years, between a quarter and a half of poll respondents have spontaneously named immigration as among their biggest political concerns. Yet, since Brexit, complaints to pollsters about immigration have collapsed. More than 40 percent of respondents in Ipsos Mori polls named it as a key issue in the run-up to Brexit. That figure has slumped since and now stands at less than 20 percent, a 15-year low.

This collapse in concern about migration is puzzling, as there have been no major changes in migration policy since Brexit, and although migration levels have fallen, the decline has been modest. It is perhaps just as surprising, given the conventional wisdom that Britons are intrinsically hostile to immigration and Brexit has exacerbated this, that positive views about the effects of migration are steadily rising — a rise that Brexit has not reversed, but accelerated.

The role of fairness offers one possible resolution to this puzzle. Britons are not, in fact, intrinsically hostile to migrants, or blind to the benefits migration can produce. However, they do have a basic sense of what a fair system looks like — and react very strongly against anything that breaches that fairness instinct.

The most powerful anti-migration media narratives have mobilized this fairness instinct against migrants. In the early 2000s, public hostility to asylum seekers was stoked by a belief that most were not genuine refugees, but economic migrants exploiting British generosity. Later, the focus shifted to Britain’s welfare system — with regular stories of migrants coming to Britain to claim generous benefits despite not having paid in.