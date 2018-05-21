Tax surplus could be leveraged to raise wages

By Lai Chen-chang 賴振昌

On May 14, Premier William Lai (賴清德) held a news conference to address the nation’s wages, the Cabinet’s understanding of the issue of low salaries and its policies to alleviate the problem. He proposed various measures.

He said that to raise wages, the most important objectives in the medium to long term are to increase investments and speed up industry upgrades.

The main problem of Taiwan’s economy is lack of investment, and if government and industry work together to increase investment opportunities, job opportunities should automatically follow, Lai said.

Apart from pointing out the problem and suggesting a direction to take, he did not propose concrete rewards or incentives. Solving the low-pay issue involves not only investment, but also distribution.

Taiwan’s economy used to depend on labor-intensive industries. The labor force was a major factor of production and workers were more important. They could share in the distribution of profits and stood a greater chance to receive wage increases.

As the economy became more capital and technology-intensive, the importance of the labor force as a factor of production declined, and so did its say in the distribution of the profits of economic development. This is the main reason wages have not developed in tandem with increasing stock dividends and interest rates as the TAIEX has risen above 10,000 points and the economy continues to grow.

In terms of a short-term solution to the issue of low pay, the Cabinet has proposed that the public sector raise wages and increase hourly pay, by including wage levels as one of the items that increases the score for a company bidding for a government procurement contract, and, when issuing awards, encourage private businesses to raise wages and make salaries transparent.

Raising wages for public-sector employees appears straightforward, but Lai made no substantive suggestions on how to encourage businesses to increase salaries and improve wage transparency, which made the suggestions sound more like moral preaching.

These goals could be achieved by adopting tax rewards. For example, all companies that have wages in the top 50 percent in their industry could be allowed to multiply wages paid by 1.5 when filing their taxes. Since this would be a form of encouragement, rather than a forced measure, there would be no reason for businesses to be opposed to it.

Furthermore, as businesses would be compared with others in the same industry, wage differences between industries would not be considered, so the principle of tax neutrality would not be infringed upon. Such measures would encourage businesses to increase their competitiveness and give employees more room to negotiate for higher wages.

Using tax deductions to encourage businesses to raise their wages would increase the risk that tax revenues could decrease.

However, Ministry of Finance data show that real fiscal revenue has exceeded budgeted revenue by more than NT$100 billion (US$3.34 billion) for three consecutive years, so the potential loss of tax revenue should be bearable.

Taiwanese labor wages have remained stagnant for more than a decade and are now clearly lower than in neighboring countries. The result is that Taiwanese talent is moving overseas and the economy has become sluggish.

In the past, the authorities were afraid of taking any initiatives for fear that it would result in price fluctuations. Taiwanese should be glad that the Cabinet is confronting this problem head-on by proposing a series of solutions.