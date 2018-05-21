EDITORIAL: Strong economy not reflected in pay

The TAIEX, which on Friday last week closed at 10,830.84 points, has hovered above 10,000 points for nearly a year and has risen 2,734.86 points, or 33.78 percent, over the past two years. Daily turnover surpassed NT$100 billion (US$3.34 billion) in 10 of the past 12 quarters, during which the total value of Taiwanese equities grew strongly.

These came ahead of the second anniversary of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) inauguration yesterday, and at a time when investors face a steady drumbeat of worrisome news on trade, especially the US-China trade talks, and ongoing geopolitical tensions around the world.

The New Taiwan dollar has appreciated by NT$2.89, or 9.66 percent, against the US dollar over the past two years, but this does not seem to weigh much on exports, as the latest government data show that Taiwan’s exports rose 10.5 percent year-on-year to US$106.47 billion in the first four months of the year.

A strong NT dollar also has its benefits. Beyond giving Taiwanese tourists a pretext to go on shopping sprees in Tokyo, New York or elsewhere, it makes imported raw materials cheaper for local manufacturers, while helping the nation cushion the rising price of crude oil, which is traded in US dollars.

The number of Chinese tourists has dropped significantly since Tsai took office in May 2016, but the number of tourists from Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia has seen a significant boost as the government works to achieve a more stable and diversified tourism sector.

Overall, the nation’s economy is on the right track, with GDP growing 3.04 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, and the central bank expecting a steady decline in the unemployment rate and a mild increase in average wages this year.

However, even though the nation’s economic and financial state has improved, Tsai’s popularity rating has continued to sink and now hovers near a dismal 30 percent, according to several polls.

Critics have attributed the decline to the chaotic situation caused by pension reforms and labor law changes. They have also pointed to some uncertainty in the domestic investment environment, especially with regard to shortages of land, water, electricity and labor, as well as some large-ticket infrastructure projects.

However, the real reason behind Tsai’s falling popularity is that only a few people celebrate the achievements that her administration touts.

Has a majority of the public shared in the fruits of economic growth over the past two years, or was it again big businesses, rich people and foreign investors who reaped the benefits?

Since Tsai took office, her administration has been investing in the “five plus two” innovative industries as a way of transforming the nation’s economic structure, while pushing for the development of alternative energy sources to make Taiwan nuclear-free by 2025. Yet while the achievement of these goals is open to question, most people have seen their wages stagnate as the prices of daily necessities soar.

Tsai has said that the public would ultimately benefit from economic growth as the government presses ahead with reforms and a slew of new economic initiatives, but when will this happen?

The average monthly regular wage in the first quarter of this year was NT$40,679, up 2.71 percent from a year earlier and rising the most since 2001, but most young people are paid between NT$20,000 and NT$30,000 a month, so the problems of “poor young people” and the “working poor” remain unresolved.