Ecuador spent millions on a spy operation for Julian Assange

By Dan Collyns, Stephanie Kirchgaessner and Luke Harding / The Guardian

Ecuador bankrolled a multimillion-dollar spy operation to protect and support Julian Assange in its central London embassy, employing an international security company and undercover agents to monitor his visitors, embassy staff and even the British police, according to documents seen by the Guardian.

Over more than five years, Ecuador put at least US$5 million into a secret intelligence budget that protected the WikiLeaks founder while he had visits from UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage, members of European nationalist groups and individuals linked to the Kremlin.

Other guests included hackers, activists, lawyers and journalists.

In the lead-up to the 2016 US presidential election, his whistleblowing Web site WikiLeaks released several batches of e-mails connected to the US Democratic Party and US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton’s campaign.

Last month, the Democratic National Committee filed a lawsuit against the Russian government, US President Donald Trump’s campaign and WikiLeaks, alleging a conspiracy to help swing the election for Trump.

Documents show that the intelligence program, called “Operation Guest,” which later became known as “Operation Hotel” — coupled with parallel covert actions — ran up an average cost of at least US$66,000 a month for security, intelligence gathering and counterintelligence to “protect” one of the world’s most high-profile fugitives.

An investigation by the Guardian and Focus Ecuador reveals that the operation had the approval of then-Ecuadoran president Rafael Correa and then-Ecuadoran minister of foreign affairs Ricardo Patino, according to sources.

Correa has defended the decision to give Assange political asylum and described the UK’s behavior toward Ecuador as “intolerable.”

Neither he nor the Ecuadoran government had any immediate comment.

From June 2012 to the end of August 2013, Operation Hotel cost Ecuador US$972,889, according to documents belonging to the country’s intelligence agency, known as Senain.

The agency used a “special expenses” budget to pay for CCTV cameras to be installed in the embassy weeks after Assange moved in.

At the same time, documents show that an international security company was contracted to secretly film and monitor all activity in the embassy. The company installed a team who provided 24-hour security, with two people on shift at a time, based at a ￡2,800 per month apartment in an Edwardian mansion building around the corner from the Knightsbridge embassy.

Even then-Ecuadoran ambassador to the UK Juan Falconi Puig seems to have been unaware of the operation until a council tax bill for the apartment was posted to the embassy in May 2015.

The arrangement had to be explained to the ambassador in a conference call with Patino, according to a source.

The security personnel recorded in minute detail Assange’s daily activities, and his interactions with embassy staff, his legal team and other visitors. They also documented his changing moods.

The team consulted Assange about each person seeking to visit him.

Guests would pass through a security zone, leaving their passports with staff there, according to sources and documents seen by the Guardian.

The passports were used to create a profile that described the visit and gave background details of all his visitors.