The case for secret diplomacy

By Graham Allison

When New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez announced that he would oppose Mike Pompeo’s nomination as US secretary of state, he explained that he would do so because Pompeo, then director of the CIA, had failed to disclose that he had traveled to North Korea over Easter weekend as US President Donald Trump’s envoy.

For Menendez, the audacity and secrecy of the Trump administration’s preparations for a planned summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was unacceptable.

“Now, I don’t expect diplomacy to be negotiated out in the open,” Menendez said in a recent speech, “but I do expect for someone who is the nominee to be Secretary of State, when he speaks with committee leadership and is asked specific questions about North Korea, to share some insights about such a visit. I believe our nation’s top diplomat must be forthright.”

The US constitution assigns senators the responsibility to confirm, by majority vote, the president’s Cabinet nominees. The US’ founders sought to ensure that individuals serving in high positions of public trust would be well qualified, not just in the judgment of a single individual, but after thoughtful review by the independently elected US Senate.

In exercising their constitutional duty, senators should consider carefully their criteria for providing what the constitution calls “advice and consent.” There are many good reasons why senators might decide to support or oppose Pompeo’s nomination, but Pompeo’s withholding of the fact that he was engaged in secret diplomacy is not one of them.

To be sure, despite being a mainstay of US foreign policy, secret diplomacy has always had its critics. Some argue that it is a type of deception that undermines the transparency and accountability on which US democracy is based. Others do not oppose secret diplomacy per se, but they believe that maintaining a reasonable degree of democratic accountability requires that a small subset of congressional leaders be informed.

In criticizing Pompeo for failing to be “forthright” even with the “committee leadership,” Menendez expressed both of these concerns.

Yet, the history of secret diplomacy, under Republican and Democratic administrations alike, clearly illustrates its benefits. The most important diplomatic breakthrough of the Cold War, the opening to China, began with secret negotiations between Henry Kissinger, then former US president Richard Nixon’s national security adviser, and then-Chinese premier Zhou Enlai (周恩來). Kissinger’s top-secret trip to Beijing in 1971 laid the groundwork for Nixon’s historic visit the following year. The warming of Sino-US relations helped widen divisions between China and the US’ Cold War adversary, the Soviet Union.

Likewise, former US president Barack Obama’s signature diplomatic achievement, the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, could not have been achieved without secret talks. In March 2013, Obama sent two senior State Department officials, William J. Burns and Jake Sullivan, to begin secret conversations with the Iranians in Oman. Given that diplomatic relations between the two countries had been severed for more than 30 years, and that each country was radioactive in the domestic politics of the other, holding preliminary negotiations in public would have been a non-starter.

Soon enough, the secret conversations led US officials to conclude that the Iranians were serious about entering into formal talks. In secret, US and Iranian negotiators worked on an outline of what would ultimately become the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which blocked all of Iran’s major pathways to becoming a nuclear power by preventing the country from reprocessing plutonium or enriching uranium to weapons-grade levels. It also eliminated two-thirds of Iran’s centrifuges and 98 percent of its stockpile of enriched uranium, and established the most intrusive verification and inspection regime ever negotiated.