World needs to stay on track to consign malaria to history books

By Harald Nusser

Ending an epidemic is a marathon undertaking and in the case of malaria we are nearing the finish line, but we will need to keep up the momentum.

Over the past few decades, governments, non-governmental organizations and the private sector have broken new ground in the science of treating malaria, and have channeled extraordinary resources toward the cause.

The investments have paid off — the global malaria mortality rate fell by 60 percent between 2000 and 2015.

Still, mounting challenges such as drug and insecticide resistance threaten to reverse the progress we have made.

For two consecutive years now, malaria deaths have risen, while funding has flatlined.

This year’s World Malaria Day on Wednesday should therefore spur a redoubling of our efforts.

Eradicating malaria will require new medical and health-policy solutions, as well as stronger political will.

My company, Novartis, has been active in Africa for the past two decades, providing anti-malarials and working with governments to support healthcare systems.

During that time, we have learned that we need more first-hand information from malaria experts operating on the front lines of the fight.

To that end, we commissioned the study Malaria Futures for Africa, cochaired by Richard Kamwi, ambassador of the intergovernmental organization Eliminate 8, and Bob Snow of the KEMRI-Wellcome Trust program and the University of Oxford.

The study compiles advice from ministers of health, heads of national malaria control programs, academics and community leaders across 14 African nations, all of whom offer critical insights about important challenges and opportunities in the fight against the disease.

One of the study’s clearest takeaways is that we need to arm ourselves against the rising threat of drug and insecticide resistance by investing in research and development for next-generation anti-malarial treatments.

Malaria-bearing mosquitoes have developed a resistance to commonly used insecticides in 61 nations and in Southeast Asia, some strains of the malaria parasite itself have begun to develop a resistance to artemisinin, the basic component in standard treatments.

Without a concerted response from the global health community, drug-resistant strains of malaria could spread to Africa and cause more than 100,000 new deaths per year.

To avert this outcome, we must invest more in innovative public-private partnerships such as GAVI, the Medicines for Malaria Venture, and the Wellcome Trust, all of which are working to develop new prevention and treatment tools.

Another key insight from the study is that we need to make better use of the tools we already have.

A child dies from malaria every two minutes, on average, yet only one in five infected children receives the appropriate treatment.

Nearly a decade ago, Novartis helped develop the gold standard in pediatric anti-malarial medicine and we have donated more than 350 million doses since 2009, but the persistence of deaths from malaria shows that treatment is not reaching every child in need.

Clearly, we need to expand access to medicine, not just through ad hoc measures, but by building the capacity of healthcare systems.

That is why the next chapter of global health development must focus on improving the delivery of care.

Since 2000, the global health community has saved millions of lives by responding to specific epidemics such as HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria, but these efforts must now be fully integrated into national healthcare systems to ensure that all patients are consistently receiving high-quality care.