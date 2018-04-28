Indian journalists say they are intimidated, ostracized if they criticize PM

By Raju Gopalakrishnan / Reuters, NEW DELHI

India has constitutional guarantees of freedom of speech, and by some measures the biggest and most diverse media industry in the world, but journalists say they are increasingly facing intimidation aimed at stopping them from running stories critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his administration.

At least three senior editors have left their jobs at various influential media outlets in the past six months after publishing reports that angered the government or supporters of Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), colleagues said.

Some reporters, as well as television anchors, have said that they have been threatened with physical harm, abused on social media and ostracized by Modi’s administration.

In its annual World Press Freedom Index released on Wednesday, Paris-based Reporters Without Borders said that India was now 138th in the world out of 180 nations measured, down two positions since last year and lower than nations such as Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Myanmar.

When the index was started in 2002, India was ranked 80th out of 139 nations surveyed.

Reporters Without Borders said that “with Hindu nationalists trying to purge all manifestations of ‘anti-national’ thought from the national debate, self-censorship is growing in the mainstream media and journalists are increasingly the targets of online smear campaigns by the most radical nationalists, who vilify them and even threaten physical reprisals.”

“Hate speech targeting journalists is shared and amplified on social networks, often by troll armies,” it added.

Spokesmen for the government declined comment on the accusations by journalists.

They did not immediately respond to the Reporters Without Borders report.

However, not all Indian journalists believe there is a problem.

Swapan Dasgupta, a lawmaker and a political columnist who supports Modi, said the press freedom ranking was “quite inexplicable.”

“I don’t believe there has been any shrinkage in the freedom of the media in the past few years,” Dasgupta said in an e-mail.

G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, a spokesman for the BJP, said allegations of media intimidation were far from the truth.

“On the contrary, the BJP has been a victim of the viciousness of large sections of the media that flourished under the patronage of the Congress, left and other opposition parties,” he said in e-mailed comments. “The unabashed bias of these media against the BJP has not dented our party’s political growth.”

Some journalists in India said they believe media freedoms are now under even more threat in the buildup to an election next year.

There have been some signs of increasing opposition to Modi’s economic policies and to the BJP’s muscular Hindu nationalism.

“India is going through an aggressive variant of McCarthyism against the media,” said Prannoy Roy, cofounder of NDTV, India’s first private news channel.

NDTV, which some BJP leaders have called the least friendly of India’s television channels, is being investigated for fraud by federal police.

The company has called it a witch hunt.

The government declined to respond to Roy’s comments.

Sagarika Ghose, a columnist with the Times of India, said she is viciously trolled for any criticism of the administration.

“The minute I write something, I get droves of hate mail,” Ghose said. “I have had death threats and gang rape threats on social media, and also through letters sent to my home. They know where I live.”