Kenyan officials claim a win with plastic bag ban

By Jonathan Watts / The Guardian, NAIROBI

Waterways are clearer, the food chain is less contaminated with plastic — and there are fewer “flying toilets.”

A year after Kenya announced the world’s toughest ban on plastic bags, and eight months after it was introduced, the authorities are claiming a victory — so much so that other east African nations such as Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda and South Sudan are considering following suit.

However, it is equally clear that there have been significant knock-on effects on Kenyan businesses, consumers and even jobs as a result of removing a once-ubiquitous feature of life.

“Our streets are generally cleaner, which has brought with it a general ‘feel good’ factor,” Kenyan National Environment Management Authority enforcement director David Ong’are said. “You no longer see carrier bags flying around when it’s windy. Waterways are less obstructed. Fishers on the coast and Lake Victoria are seeing few bags entangled in their nets.”

Ong’are said abattoirs used to find plastic in the guts of about three out of every 10 animals taken to slaughter — this has gone down to one.

The government is now conducting a proper analysis to measure the overall effect of the measure.

The draconian ban started on Aug. 28 last year, threatening up to four years’ imprisonment or fines of US$40,000 for anyone producing, selling or even just carrying a plastic bag.

In Nairobi’s shantytowns, one immediate effect was on the practice of defecating in a plastic bag, tying it up and then throwing it on to the tin roofs, a convenience known as “flying toilets.”

“I don’t know when the flying toilets started, but they are not good,” said Johnson Kaunange, a wheelchair user. “You never know where they are going to land or where they will fall when it rains. My wheelchair often rolls over the bags and splits them, and then the filth on the wheels is disgusting.”

In the Mathare community, this is good news. Since the ban was introduced, many more people are using a communal toilet, which charges 5 Kenyan shillings (US$00.05) for single use or 100 shillings for a month-long family pass.

The facility is on the bustling thoroughfare leading down into the Mathare Valley.

One of the administrators, Caleb Omondi, said he has already noticed a difference now that flying toilets are effectively prohibited.

“The number of users is now much higher. We used to get about 300 people a day. Now it’s over 400,” he said. “I’m overjoyed. This is making the community cleaner and we get more income.”

In broader society, the ban appears to be working, albeit imperfectly. Among the hundreds of people who walk the street, there are only two who are carrying or selling plastic bags.

Elijia, who preferred not to give his family name, is a young man who said he has to use a plastic bag to carry his beloved khat because it keeps the moisture far more effectively than a paper bag.

“I’m worried about the police, of course, but I’m not a bad person,” he said.

The other is Esther, a stallholder who sells fried chips for 20 Kenyan shillings per bag. She sighs when the subject is mentioned.

A clutch of red, orange and green biodegradable fiber bags pinned to the wall behind her show her efforts to meet the conditions of the ban, but it is clearly eating into already slim margins.

The new bags are six times more expensive than plastic. Customers refuse to pay extra and there are no subsidies from the government, so she has to swallow the extra cost.