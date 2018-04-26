March of robots should be put on hold to help humans catch up

By Robert Skidelsky

Not so long ago, there were two competing explanations of unemployment. The first was the Keynesian theory of deficient demand, which holds that workers become unemployed “involuntarily” when their community lacks the money to buy the goods and services they produce. The second was the view often associated with the Chicago School, which believes that unemployment is a voluntary choice of leisure over work at whatever the offered wage.

Now, a third explanation is gaining traction: Declines in full-time work opportunities and real wages are both due to automation. To be sure, the idea that robots are gobbling up human jobs is a new slant on the very old problem of technological unemployment.

However, it is a slant that merits attention, because the problem cannot be solved with conventional policy responses.

The “official” narrative about technology treats accelerating change as inevitable. According to acronymically named institutions, think tanks, task forces, et hoc genus omne, automation and artificial intelligence (AI) will soon eliminate or alter a large, but unpredictable number of human jobs.

At the same time, embracing new technology is considered necessary for a country’s geopolitical and competitive success. Thus, disruptions to existing work patterns should be welcomed and “mitigated” by adapting education and social-security systems to the needs of an automation-driven job market.

So says The Work Ahead: Machines, Skills, and US Leadership in the Twenty-First Century, a new report published by the US Council on Foreign Relations. Like many other recent reports on the topic, this one starts from unargued — and largely unwarranted — assumptions and arrives at anodyne conclusions.

For example, we are told that technological possibilities will determine job outcomes. Because most jobs will be automated in whole or in part, resistance is futile and adaptation (“mitigation”) is the only option.

Moreover, technological innovation must be enthusiastically embraced or the “best and brightest” workers will flock to foreign competitors.

We are also told that if the US were to slow the pace of automation unilaterally, it would forfeit its dominant position on the world stage. On the assumption that China is a strategic enemy of the US, it is imperative that the American people embrace technological innovation to win the race for world leadership.

Lastly, we are told that work is the source of one’s identity. So, rather than delinking economic security from employment, the challenge is to salvage traditional, but more flexible forms of paid employment. Thus, a universal basic income must be rejected, owing to its “enormous cost and the potential disincentives to work.”

If one abides by these ground rules, then the only answer to the march of the robots must be an active labor-market policy geared toward preparing workers to race with machines. The challenge of a more precarious job market is to be met by making people more precarious.

To its credit, the report does come close to making an important point about the relationship between cyclical unemployment and the longer-term problem of technological unemployment.

The authors are correct to view a policy of “full employment” as necessary (though not sufficient) to win the public’s acceptance of automation. They even note that the US economy has been at full employment for just 30 percent of the period since 1980, compared with 70 percent between the late 1940s and 1980.