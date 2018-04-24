EDITORIAL: DPP officials must observe neutrality

Although the Nov. 24 local elections are still months away, campaign preparations for candidate hopefuls are beginning to take shape and people must keep a close eye on administrative neutrality to make sure that the nation’s state apparatus is not manipulated for partisan gain.

In the nine-in-one elections, voters will choose mayors and city councilors in the six special municipalities and other cities, as well as Aboriginal district representatives and councilors, county commissioners and councilors, township mayors and councilors, and borough and village wardens.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) sources on Sunday said that the campaign of its New Taipei City mayoral candidate, Hou Yu-yi (侯友宜), would be supported by the city government, even though KMT Organizational Development Committee director Lee Che-hua (李哲華) said that civil servants would not help with Hou’s campaign.

In the pan-green camp, former Kaohsiung mayor and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) heavyweight Chen Chu (陳菊), who was yesterday sworn in as Presidential Office secretary-general, is rumored to also be campaign director-general for former DPP premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), who is slated to be nominated by the party tomorrow as its New Taipei City mayoral candidate.

While Chen yesterday was quick to deny that she would run Su’s campaign, it remains to be seen whether she follows through, as she — and other officials from the DPP administration — must be kept under close public scrutiny in the run-up to the election to determine whether she is observing the principle of administrative neutrality.

The public and DPP opposition accused the former KMT government of blurring the line between state and party affairs, and exploiting administrative resources for partisan electoral gain.

The legion of campaign groups called “Taiwan cheer teams” formed in 2011 to assist then-president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) re-election campaign, which were reported to have been based out of the Presidential Office, is still vivid in people’s memories. The move drew a volley of criticism from DPP politicians, who said it constituted abuse of the nation’s administrative apparatus.

When the rumor about Chen doubling as Presidential Office secretary-general and Su’s campaign manager first surfaced last week, it drew criticism from KMT politicians, who said such a move would violate the principle of administrative neutrality.

Su on Sunday hit back, saying that in 2010, then-Presidential Office secretary-general Liao Liou-yi (廖了以) also doubled as then-KMT Taichung mayoral candidate Jason Hu’s (胡志強) campaign manager.

Su was right, but that is no excuse for the DPP to follow suit.

The KMT was voted out in 2016 for several reasons, among which was its adhesion to the dated concept that the party leads the state. The DPP must hold itself to the same standards it applied to the KMT and ensure that its officials do not violate the principle of administrative neutrality or exploit administrative resources for electoral gain.

Regardless, Article 8 of the Public Servants’ Administrative Neutrality Act (公務人員行政中立法) clearly stipulates that public servants must not use powers, opportunities or methods granted by their office to aid or benefit political parties, other political groups or candidates.

With the campaign picking up steam, the DPP government must observe the separation between administrative and party affairs, or it will prove to the public that it is no different from the former KMT administration it so harshly criticized.