Nuclear-free homeland will come amid pains

By Lin Ching-hua 林菁樺

The government is caught between energy and the environment. Despite its clear and definite goal of building a nuclear-free homeland, it has found itself in a quandary, due to a worsening air pollution exacerbated by Taiwan Power Co’s (Taipower) policy last year of reducing nuclear power supply and increasing thermal power supply.

Before Taiwan can enjoy clean and sustainable “green” energy, it should steadily reduce nuclear power and rapidly increase sustainable energy supply to avoid supply instability.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs has released statistics on the structure of electricity generation over the past year, and the percentage of nuclear power generation was below 10 percent for the first time, as it declined by 8.9 terawatt-hours (TWh) from the previous year.

The reasons for the drastic decline are simple: Due to problems, such as full spent fuel rod pools, collapsed transmission towers and loose handles discovered on a fuel rod cask, only two of the nation’s six nuclear reactors were in operation during the peak period last year.

Electricity is necessary for economic development and people’s livelihood. Since stabilizing the electricity supply is a primary task for the government, it can rely on thermal power generation in full capacity to cover the shortage from nuclear power generation.

According to Taipower statistics, the total amount of coal and gas power generation increased by more than 15TWh last year. Due to Taipower’s policy of reducing the nuclear power supply and the increasing thermal power supply, the electricity supply was barely able to meet demand during the peak period, and in fall and winter, an air pollution crisis happened.

The crisis hit central and southern Taiwan the hardest. The coal-fired Taichung Power Plant and Kaohsiung’s Hsinta Power Plant became targets of criticism, and those two cities’ governments issued restrictions in an effort to reduce coal-fired power generation.

The proposed rebuilding of the Shenao Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Rueifang District (瑞芳) has been facing protests, while putting Taipower in a quandary between power supply and environmental protection.

The goal of turning Taiwan into a nuclear-free homeland by 2025 has been written into the Electricity Act (電業法), but whether the government can achieve this goal depends on whether it can come up with a sound energy policy.

The percentage of renewable energy in the nation’s total energy supply fell last year. Taipower put it down to bad luck, saying the volume of hydro power generation fell due to unfavorable hydrological conditions.

Although the volume of green energy fell by less than 0.4TWh in total, it was undoubtedly a warning to the government, which has tried to boost green energy.

While the government wants to abolish nuclear power, it still needs to stabilize overall power supply. Luckily, the benefits of solar power installations are gradually emerging.

According to Taipower, roof-mounted solar power panels are effective in both central and southern Taiwan, thanks to plenty of sunshine in these areas. Together, they provided almost 1 gigawatts in the latest peak period — as high as the power supply volume of a nuclear power unit. Such contributions should not go unnoticed.

The path to a nuclear-free homeland is inevitably a painful one still in the transitional phase.