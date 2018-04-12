Internationally, health systems need to be treated for corruption

By Sania Nishtar

Half of the planet cannot access essential health services. For many people, paying to see a doctor, obtaining medications, seeking family-planning advice or even getting immunized against common illnesses is a choice between staying healthy and slipping into poverty. More than ever, the healthcare options that poor people do have are also being degraded by a familiar foe.

In many low and middle-income countries, corruption, inadequate spending and wasted resources pose enduring challenges for healthcare systems.

Growing up in Pakistan, I saw people forced to go to extremes to secure healthcare. For example, families might be forced to sell off cattle and other valuables to pay exorbitant medical bills.

What is shocking is that the scourge of health-related poverty continues to claim victims today. Indeed, in some countries, people falling into poverty due to the high cost of healthcare is an everyday reality.

On a recent trip to Africa, I heard a harrowing story of a hospital where women and their newborns are routinely held hostage — often for months — until families can find the money to settle their bills.

Researchers at the University of California, San Diego, have said that corruption, waste and unethical billing cost patients and health systems billions of US dollars annually.

In the US, as much as 10 percent of public-sector spending on healthcare is lost to fraudulent billing and tens of millions face significant economic barriers to healthcare.

Clearly, improving health outcomes requires both increased government spending and an end to shady practices that siphon crucial resources from the health system. The question is: how?

Around the world, corruption and collusion are institutionalized in many healthcare systems. Of the US$6.5 trillion spent annually on healthcare, an estimated US$455 billion is lost, misused or stolen. Simply put, health costs are bankrupting some of the poorest people in the world, because many of the richest are lining their pockets.

There is growing consensus that affordable, quality healthcare is a basic human right. The UN Sustainable Development Goals include universal health coverage as a target.

It is not only rich countries that have embraced this goal: From Thailand to Costa Rica to Rwanda, countries with mixed health systems and limited resources have dedicated funds and political capital to making universal healthcare a reality.

Steps are being taken to help these countries succeed. Last year, Japan pledged US$2.9 billion to help developing countries achieve universal health coverage. The World Bank has also indicated that a country’s ability to borrow from it could eventually be tied to investments in human capital, including health spending.

Yet such gestures, however laudable — and overdue — will not be enough to remove the barriers to quality health services. Until corruption, theft, and wasteful and inefficient spending are addressed more vigorously, universal health coverage will remain aspirational.

Fortunately, governments are increasingly committed to solving the corruption crisis.

Tax evasion and fraud — both common crimes — are drawing closer scrutiny from law enforcement agencies. Tax evasion does not just enable money laundering; it also robs the public sector of important resources. This is one reason why the UN has made reducing illicit financial flows a key component of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.