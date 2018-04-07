Women forcibly sterilized by Japan speak out

By Daniel Hurst / The Guardian, SENDAI, Japan

Junko Iizuka* was 16 when she was taken to a clinic in northeast Japan and forced to have a mystery operation that, she later discovered, would prevent her from ever having children.

“I was given anesthetic and I didn’t remember anything after that,” she said.

“When I woke up, I was in a bed and I saw a sink. I wanted to have some water, but I was told I wasn’t allowed to drink,” she said.

Iizuka had been working for a family as a live-in housekeeper at the time. It was only later when she overheard her parents talking that she learned the shocking truth: She had become one of 16,500 people subjected to forced sterilization under a Japanese law that was aimed at stopping the birth of “inferior” children.

Her uterine tubes were tied in 1963 because she was suspected of having a mental disability. Fifty-five years on, her voice wavers as she describes the impact: persistent stomach pains and a heavy psychological burden.

“I went to Tokyo to see if I could get the operation reversed, but I was told it wouldn’t be possible,” she said. “They stole my life away.”

Another victim of forced sterilization, Yumi Sato*, was 15 when the procedure was done in 1972.

Sato’s sister-in-law, Michiko*, said this ended up harming her prospects of marriage.

“When she was about 22 or 23 there was talk of marriage, but then when she said that she couldn’t have children, then the person who had proposed to her said that they didn’t want to marry her,” Michiko said.

“At that time, normal thinking was that you’d marry to have children, so it was hard to get married if you couldn’t have children,” Michiko said.

Sato recently launched a lawsuit seeking compensation from the Japanese government over the procedure, arguing the Eugenic Protection Law breached the nation’s postwar constitution, because it infringed on people’s right to the pursuit of happiness.

It is the first such case in Japan and other victims hope it will help pave the way for a broader public apology by the government.

Official records show that Sato was sterilized because of a diagnosis of “hereditary feeble-mindedness.” However, her family disputes the claim of a hereditary condition, saying that she had suffered brain damage because she was given too much anesthetic when she received surgery for a cleft palate as a young child.

Michiko, who has lived with her sister-in-law for more than 40 years, said Sato is a much-loved member of her family.

When Michiko’s children were young, Sato helped look after them and change nappies.

Michiko said it might have been difficult for Sato to have raised children of her own, “but the fact that that right was taken away from her is really a crime.”

At the first hearing at the Sendai District Court on Wednesday last week, the government’s representatives called for the lawsuit to be dismissed. The government is expected to argue the procedure was legal at the time, increasing attention on a law that remained in force for nearly five decades and was only taken off the books in 1996.

As Japan dealt with the shock of surrender in World War II, some politicians spoke about an urgent need to “improve the quality of our nation.”

“The object of this law is to prevent birth of inferior descendants from the standpoint of eugenic protection and to protect the life and health of the mother as well,” the first line of the law said.