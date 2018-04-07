Vote system unfair to small parties

By Lau Yi-te 劉一德

The Central Election Commission on Feb. 1 passed a resolution to increase the number of legislative seats by one each for Hsinchu County and Tainan, and to reduce the number of seats for Kaohsiung and Pingtung County by one each. The number of seats in other constituencies is unchanged.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu (陳菊) has said that the principle of fair apportionment should be respected in legislative elections. When Kaohsiung city and county were merged in 2010, the administrative area was expanded and the population increased.

Chen said reducing the number of legislative seats for Kaohsiung was tantamount to punishment.

Chen has only pointed to the tip of the iceberg. Viewed from a global perspective, Taiwan’s legislative election system shows a high degree of malapportionment.

The Additional Articles of the Constitution contain several flaws that result in an imbalance in the number of legislative seats for regional constituencies and legislators-at-large, and a disproportionate number of seats for party representation in relation to the number of votes received.

This has led to the legislature becoming severely dissociated from the public, and the problem has evolved into a crisis of democracy where not all are represented fairly.

After President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) assumed office, she said she wanted to initiate constitutional reform, in which the problem of malapportionment in the legislative election system is one major concern.

There are three aspects to consider for proper apportionment: first, the balance between different autonomous entities, such as special municipalities, counties and county-level cities; second, whether or not the difference in the number of seats allocated to political parties coincides with the difference in the number of votes received; and third, fairness between different ethnic groups.

Looking at the ninth legislative elections in 2016 as an example, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) received just more than 44 percent of the party vote, but 18 of the legislator-at-large seats, which make up 52.9 percent of the total number of legislator-at-large seats.

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) received 26.9 percent of the party vote and 11 of the legislator-at-large seats, 32.3 percent of the total, while the parties that received less than 5 percent of votes were not given any legislator-at-large seats. This is clearly not in line with the principle of proportionality.

A total of 18 political parties took part in the 2016 legislative elections, but only four of these parties — the DPP, the KMT, the New Power Party and the People First Party (PFP) — received more than 5 percent of the party vote and were allocated legislative seats.

The other 14 parties did not obtain any seats, because they received less than 5 percent of the total vote.

These small parties received almost 2 million votes, which is equal to 16.35 percent of the total number of votes. This represents a sizable part of the electorate that was not recognized. This blocks a channel for voters to make their voices heard and prohibits smaller parties from political participation. This is not in line with the spirit of democracy.

In terms of constituencies, the DPP received only 44.58 percent of the total votes, but won 50 seats, which represent 68 percent of the total number of constituency seats. The PFP received 1.26 percent of votes from all constituencies, but did not win a single constituency seat.