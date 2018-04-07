Industry blind spots need creativity

By Stan Shih 施振榮

During the weekly Cabinet meeting on Thursday last week, the Executive Yuan passed a draft amendment to the Act for Establishment and Administration of Science[-based Industrial] Parks (科學工業園區設置管理條例).

The amendment proposes removing the word “industrial” in the act’s name. It would also open science parks to start-ups to facilitate the parks’ transformation and ease the category and qualification requirements for companies allowed into the parks. These amendments need to be made.

As Taiwanese industry faces critical transformations and upgrades, the amendment is an epochal change for the nation’s science-based industrial parks, representing a new landmark for the nation’s industry.

These necessary revisions to the act’s name and content would allow for further examination of the blind spots in previous versions of industrial policy and regulations as the local industry prepares to face future challenges.

Science-based industrial parks previously focused on the development of manufacturing industries due to a mistranslation of English.

In Taiwan, the word “industry” is often translated as gongye (工業), whereas a better translation would be chanye (產業), which has a wider meaning that encompasses all of industry, including the manufacturing sector.

As an old Chinese saying goes, an error by a hair’s breadth at the beginning can lead to an error of a thousand miles at the end. “Industry” encompasses a wider range, including the service sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the nation’s GDP, and even the educational and medical sectors.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Industrial Development Bureau was originally named based on this thinking. A suggested amendment to the Chinese name was submitted to the legislature several years ago, but no one knows when it might be passed.

Not correcting the name of the act could lead to misunderstandings.

In the past, when the government promoted the development of the software sector, software businesses were not allowed into the industrial parks, because they did not have industrial facilities or equipment, and they operated differently from traditional industries.

In the era of the knowledge, experience, sharing and digital economies, the service sector — with its knowledge-intensive focus and generation of high added value — will lead the way for the nation’s new economic development.

An Industry 4.0 that focuses only on the development of “industrial manufacturing” is being too restrictive. It should focus on the development of all industries.

Only by imagining the term in a broader sense can businesses take on the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence, and establish new industrial modes. Moreover, the transformation and upgrading process cannot be completed without a proper integration of diverse aspects of industry and creativity.

The Chinese translation of the Internet of Things tends to overemphasize the material aspect, but the concept covers a wider range of things — tangible items as well as intangible events. Only when big data is recognized as an accumulation of both the items and the events can it be effectively used in analysis.

Although “computer” is translated as “electronic brain” in Chinese, it still has a long way to go before it can achieve the potential and efficiency of the human brain. The Chinese translation of “cloud computing” (雲端) is also misleading, as the term refers to a calculation process conducted by computers “over there,” rather than “here” on a cellphone.