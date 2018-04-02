Philippine migration takes on a female face

By Rina Chandran / Thomson Reuters Foundation, PAMANTINGAN, Philippines

When the rains failed in 2015 and drought gripped southern Mindanao in the Philippines, Corazon Vegafria knew what she had to do: move to the city of Koronadal, about an hour away by bus, and find work as a domestic helper to support her family.

Her husband looked after the children while Vegafria sent home most of the 2,000 pesos (US$38) she earned every month cooking and cleaning at her employer’s home.

“We had no choice — and I could easily find a job in the city,” she said.

Six months later, she returned home “when the situation improved,” she added.

In the past two decades, the Philippines has emerged as one of the world’s leading source countries for migrant workers, particularly as more powerful typhoons and other harsh weather make life at home harder.

More than 10 million Filipinos currently work abroad, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

However, in the last few years, the gender balance has shifted, with about 55 percent of overseas workers now women, its data showed.

That makes the Philippines an outlier in a world where most migrant workers are men.

Globally, migration is growing, especially among families hit by disasters, conflict or weather shifts — and that growth does not always adhere to traditional patterns.

In some places, seasonal migration is slowly leading to permanent relocation. In others, migrants are heading to new destinations. In the Philippines, one of the biggest changes is that migration is gradually taking on a female face.

Each day, hundreds of rural women pack their bags for jobs as maids and caregivers, largely in the Middle East and the US. Others go to Singapore or Hong Kong.

Thousands of women also flock to Philippine cities including Manila, Davao and Koronadal, where they work as domestic helpers or in malls and restaurants, sending money home to pay for their children’s schooling or to invest in farms that their husbands tend.

“Migration is linked to low agricultural productivity, natural disasters such as droughts and typhoons, failed deals to secure land rights, and conflicts,” said Alvin Chandra, a research fellow at the University of Queensland in Australia.

“Increasingly, it is a coping strategy for young women to diversify family income and overcome poverty,” said Chandra, who has studied migration in Mindanao, where an armed conflict has raged for decades.

HIGHER SALARIES

Across Southeast Asia, people are migrating in rising numbers, with the wealthier countries of Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand being the top destinations, the World Bank said.

Singapore’s average monthly wage is more than 30 times that of Cambodia, while Malaysia’s is triple that of Indonesia and the Philippines, it said.

Migration plays an outsize role in the Philippines’ economy, where remittances from overseas workers make up about a 10th of GDP — the highest share in the region.

Women are leaving home in greater numbers, as they can get long-term jobs more easily. Men, by comparison, usually land short-term, seasonal work.

Some migrants, such as Vegafria, move for a few months at a time to get their families through a lean period, but many end up staying on, as a cycle of frequent storms and drought makes it harder to live off the land.

Elisabeth Pacaldo moved to Manila in 2002 to work as a nanny after income from fishing and farming fell in the Visayas region where she came from. Her husband stayed behind to care for their five children.