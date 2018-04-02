How clean indoor air is becoming China’s latest luxury must-have

By Helen Roxburgh / The Guardian, SHANGHAI, China

The newly opened luxury Cordis hotel looks much like many other high-end hotels in Shanghai, with its glass-sided swimming pool, vast twin ballrooms and upscale spa, but the first Cordis hotel on mainland China boasts something that is genuinely rare in big Chinese cities: clean indoor air.

Modest occupancy rates in the megacity’s 5,000-plus hotels mean that operators have been desperately competing to attract guests with cheap deals and ever more luxurious features. In a city where air pollution as measured by PM2.5s — tiny particles deemed particularly harmful to health — recently increased 9 percent year-on-year and now regularly exceeds capital Beijing — one luxury hotel has a new wheeze.

All the air that enters the Cordis Hongqiao is passed through two levels of filtration and continuously cleaned, while double-glazed windows remain closed to seal the fresh air inside. Pollution monitors are fitted in all 396 guest rooms and TV screens display PM2.5 levels. Air quality inside the rooms is typically about 10 times better than that outside.

“I think people can sleep easier knowing that the air quality in their room is far superior to any other hotel, and far superior to what it is outside,” said John O’Shea, managing director of Cordis Hongqiao.

Guests have so far rated the Shanghai hotel highest for satisfaction out of the Langham Group-owned brand’s 22-hotel portfolio.

While air pollution has long been on the nation’s mind, indoor air is a newer battleground. Even in very polluted cities, indoor air quality can be worse than the air outside. As well as PM2.5-heavy air entering homes and offices through open windows or poor insulation, high levels of formaldehyde, carbon dioxide and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) — gases that can be emitted by poor building materials, furniture, paints and adhesives — are an additional concern.

“Indoor pollution is a very serious problem and health threat, not just in China but worldwide,” said Sieren Ernst, founder of environmental consultancy Ethics & Environment. “Most people spend 90 percent of their time indoors, and the exposures that we are getting from that time remain largely unexamined.”

GROWING AWARENESS

However, public awareness in China is on the rise.

In 2013, market research provider Euromonitor said there were 3.1m air purifiers in China, in a market worth 6.9 billion yuan (US$1.1 billion). By the end of this year, sales are expected to more than double in size to 7.5 million air purifiers, in a market worth nearly 16.5 billion yuan.

A growing number of employers and building managers are installing air filters in offices, while relocation companies are offering indoor air-quality assessments to top-tier expatriates, and Starbucks built its enormous new Shanghai Reserve Roastery to LEED platinum standards, including air quality monitoring.

China’s only homegrown, international green building standard, Reset, is primarily focused on indoor air quality. Launched by the China-based architect Raefer Wallis, a Reset-certified space must have been within healthy limits for PM2.5 (12mcg/m3), carbon dioxide (600ppm), VOCs (400mcg/m3) and other pollutants for three consecutive months, and is reassessed annually.

Meanwhile, as part of its 13th five-year plan, Beijing mandated at least half of new urban buildings must be green-certified by 2020. As public interest and regulatory arguments for improving indoor air gather strength, Chinese businesses and institutions are rushing to be ahead of the curve.