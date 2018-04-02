[ LETTER ]

Dangers of sulfur dioxide

The Taipei Times has run articles on a “proposal to legalize sulfur dioxide as a food additive” (“Sulfur dioxide additive plan by FDA criticized,” March 26, page 1 and “Sulfur dioxide plan should consider local habits: KMT,” March 28, page 3).

Such a proposal should indeed be of concern, especially if it is not accompanied by a strict labelling law with stiff penalties if the use of sulfur dioxide or sulfites is not listed as an ingredient.

I had a friend who was allergic to many things, including bee stings and sulfur. She invariably carried epinephrine injectors to prevent serious damage in case of a sting.

About 20 years ago, she was stung by a bee and immediately used an injector. The result was anaphylactic shock, which required emergency attention to save her life, as she basically stopped breathing.

She was a biochemist and upon recovery devoted a fair amount of time to finding out what might have caused the problem. She found out that the company that produced the injectors had changed the formulation to include a sulfite as a preservative to increase the life span of the product.

Anaphylactic shock is a rare reaction to exposure to sulfites, but if a pharmaceutical company can make the mistake of adding a potentially fatal ingredient, is it so important to allow the use of such compounds just so food producers can use sulfur dioxide for whatever purposes they wish and not be held liable for the consequences if the way in which it is used results in the presence of sulfites in food?

It may also be worth asking the question: “Would a rule that permits the use of sulfur dioxide or sulfites help the producers that choose to use it?”

It certainly might, provided the producers that do not use it fail to take the opportunity to label their goods as “free of sulfur dioxide and sulfites.”

Emilio Venezian

New Taipei City