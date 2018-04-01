Duterte defends himself dubiously in rebuttal to ICC allegations

By Aryeh Neier / NEW YORK

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte likes to talk tough and act tougher. He has joked about wanting to sexually assault a murdered missionary, applied his favorite epithet — “son of a whore” — to Pope Francis and former US president Barack Obama, and boasted about personally killing criminals when he was the mayor of Davao City on the southern island of Mindanao.

Most significantly, Duterte has publicly encouraged the Philippine National Police to murder suspected drug dealers and users, promising to shield officers who do so from legal consequences. Many police have complied; since Duterte took office in June 2016, an estimated 12,000 officially sanctioned drug-related murders have been documented.

Yet after nearly two years of perfecting his strongman persona, Duterte is now acting vulnerable.

In February, International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda opened a preliminary investigation into allegations of crimes against humanity connected to the Philippines’ “war on drugs.”

Duterte’s response was as unconvincing as it was desperate. In a rambling 15-page rebuttal to the ICC, he presented a defense based more on fiction than fact.

For example, without a hint of irony, Duterte argued that an investigation, trial and indictment would deprive him of life, liberty and property — fundamental freedoms that are guaranteed by the Philippine Constitution.

If he was not serious, it would be a risible argument; the ICC cannot deprive him of his life — as he has deprived thousands of Filipinos of theirs — because the court does not have the authority to impose the death penalty.

No less dubiously, Duterte claimed that the ICC’s investigation was yet another example of a “systematic assault by the United Nations” against his country; as “evidence,” he cited an ongoing inquiry launched by UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings Agnes Callamard.

His concerns might have had more merit had he not indulged in a profanity-laced attack on Callamard, in which he called the highly respected rapporteur “malnourished” and “skinny.”

Instead, Duterte’s allegations were just more noise from a foul-mouthed authoritarian.

Duterte also argued that Bensouda cannot proceed against him because his position gives him immunity, but that too, is wrong.

The Rome Statute, the treaty that created the ICC and was ratified by the Philippines in August 2011, is very clear on this point: “[One’s] official capacity as a head of state or government, a member of a government or parliament, an elected representative or a government official shall in no case exempt a person from criminal responsibility.”

Finally, Duterte suggested that the ICC had not met the requirement of “complementarity,” which stipulates that the court has jurisdiction only when a state is unwilling or unable to prosecute.

However, an impartial trial in the Philippines would be impossible, given Duterte’s attacks on judicial officials who oppose him. For example, in February 2017, Duterte imprisoned Phillipine Senator Leila de Lima, a former secretary of justice, for criticizing his war on drugs.

Duterte capped off his response to the ICC by offering one more insult: a pledge to withdraw the Philippines from the Rome Statute.

Although the US, China and India have never ratified the treaty, Burundi is the only country ever to have left the world’s top war-crimes tribunal. To critics like Lima, following the lead of a country plagued by its own record of human-right abuses would be political suicide for Duterte.