Trump takes risky gambles in hunt for foreign policy win

By Dave Clark and Francesco Fontemaggi / AFP, WASHINGTON

In his nuclear standoffs with North Korea and Iran, and disputes over Chinese trade and a Mexican wall, US President Donald Trump bet that his bullying style would get results.

Trump was quick to claim vindication on Wednesday when China reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is ready to talk nuclear disarmament at their upcoming summit. Indeed, the US president often boasts he has already won concessions from cowed foes and contrite allies, but some say it is too soon to identify major breakthroughs.

For, while Trump’s high-stakes gambles have triggered diplomatic scrambles, they have also boosted the risk of conflict without yet delivering a payoff. His ultimatums have also accelerated the diplomatic time frame by setting new deadlines, and thus, increasing the odds of a breakdown that could lead to war.

“For years and through many administrations, everyone said that peace and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was not even a small possibility,” he tweeted. “Now there is a good chance that Kim Jong-un will do what is right for his people and for humanity. Look forward to our meeting!”

Trump’s decision to accept an invitation to talks, to be held before the end of May, dumbfounded foreign policy experts and caught his own staff off guard. Yet it was typical of his style of tearing up the diplomatic rulebook.

It matches his threat to tear up the Iran nuclear deal if European allies do not agree to tougher measures against Tehran and his vow to tear up the North American Free Trade Agreement if Canada and Mexico do not make trade concessions.

Trump’s supporters point to the fact that the US’ allies have engaged with US negotiators to find a way to appease some of Trump’s concerns.

However, it is not clear that his acceptance of Kim’s invitation is a win for Washington’s campaign of “maximum pressure.” Some see it as a gift to a regime that has long seen its drive to obtain nuclear weapons as a means to win international respect — and face-to-face talks.

“On the one hand, Trump does seem to have shaken things up and moved things forward in a way that was unimaginable,” Andrew Mertha of Cornell University said. “Unfortunately it comes at the price of pretty much giving Kim what he wanted.”

Jonathan Schanzer of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies said sanctions and Trump’s unpredictability have forced opponents like Kim to engage, but, added: “all these stories are yet to be written.”

“On North Korea, we’ve seen perhaps the most tangible results, although we certainly don’t see a final outcome,” he said.

Kim visited Beijing this week to confer with Chinese leaders, a reminder that Washington does not hold all the cards.

Kim confirmed to China that he is ready to discuss the “denuclearization” of the Korean peninsula, but this might mean different things to each side.

Washington would accept nothing less than Pyongyang verifiably giving up its nuclear arsenal, fuel enrichment and ballistic missile program. However, Kim is likely to insist “denuclearization” includes withdrawing the promise of a US “nuclear umbrella” to deter attacks on its treaty ally South Korea.

He is also likely to repeat his demand that US forces leave the peninsula, an extraordinary concession that it is hard to imagine any previous US president acceding to, and Kim does not seem intimidated.