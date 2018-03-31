Apps help people remember to take their pills — with selfies

By Carla Johnson / AP, SEATTLE

Take two tablets and a selfie? Your doctor’s orders might one day include a smartphone video to make sure you took your medicine.

Smartphone apps that monitor pill-taking are now available, and researchers are testing how well they work when medication matters.

Experts have praised the efficiency, but some have said that the technology raises privacy and data security concerns.

Selfie medicine works like this: Open an app on your smartphone, show your pills, put them in your mouth and swallow. Do not forget to show your empty mouth to the camera to prove today’s dose is on its way. Then upload the video proof to the clinic.

Fans have said the technology addresses a big problem: About half of drugs for chronic conditions are not taken as prescribed because of cost, side effects or patient forgetfulness.

With treatment for opioid addiction, a skipped dose can mean a dangerous relapse.

The US National Institute on Drug Abuse is funding research to tailor a smartphone app for those patients and see if they will use it.

“If we can keep patients engaged, we can keep them in treatment longer,” said lead researcher Judith Tsui of the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle.

The next phase of her research is to compare a group of patients who use the monitoring app called emocha with those who do not to see if there is a difference.

At one Tennessee treatment center, some patients with opioid addiction are already using the app to upload selfies of their daily dose and answer questions about how they are doing.

“Every time they sign on, it allows us to capture data. Are they having cravings? Suicidal tendencies?” said Scott Olson, CEO of Dallas-based Pathway Healthcare, which is trying the app at its site in Jackson, Tennessee. “Maybe a phone call from a counselor might make the difference between staying clean and a relapse.”

Olson thinks insurers will pay for the service with more evidence.

For monitoring tuberculosis patients, health departments pay roughly US$35 to US$50 per patient each month for systems that include encrypted data storage. A small health department might pay as little as US$500 per month.

The idea of watching someone take their medicine — called directly observed therapy — has roots in tuberculosis, where one person’s forgetfulness can be serious for everyone. If patients do not take all their antibiotics, their infectious tuberculosis germs can get stronger, developing drug resistance and endangering the broader community.

However, taking a handful of pills daily for up to a year is difficult, so public health departments traditionally sent workers to people’s homes and workplaces to watch them take their doses.

Today, many tuberculosis patients prefer remote monitoring. Nurses like it too.

Nurse Peggy Cooley has used Skype for years to chat live with patients taking tuberculosis medicine.

“We can accomplish in a two-minute phone call something that might have taken an hour to do and most of that hour was in the car,” said Cooley, who works for the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department in Washington state.

The new uploaded selfies do not need an appointment. They are a daily routine for many tuberculosis patients in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Houston, Texas, where savings on mileage and worker time amounted to US$100,000 in a recent year.