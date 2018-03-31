By Heather Somerville, Paul Lienert and Alexandria Sage / Reuters, TEMPE, Arizona, and PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania

When Uber decided in 2016 to retire its fleet of self-driving Ford Fusion cars in favor of Volvo XC90 sport utility vehicles (SUVs), it also chose to scale back on one notable piece of technology: the safety sensors used to detect objects in the road.

That decision resulted in a self-driving vehicle with more blind spots than its own earlier generation of autonomous cars, as well as those of its rivals, said five former employees and four industry experts, who spoke for the first time about Uber’s technology switch.

Driverless cars are supposed to avoid accidents with lidar — which uses laser light pulses to detect hazards on the road — and other sensors, such as radar and cameras. The new Uber driverless vehicle is armed with only one roof-mounted lidar sensor, compared with seven lidar units on the older Fusion models, diagrams prepared by Uber showed.

In scaling back to a single lidar sensor on the Volvo, Uber introduced a blind zone around the perimeter of the SUV that cannot fully detect pedestrians, according to interviews with former employees and Raj Rajkumar, the head of Carnegie Mellon University’s transportation center, who has been working on self-driving technology for more than a decade.

The lidar system made by Velodyne — one of the top suppliers of sensors for self-driving vehicles — sees objects 360? around the car, but has a narrow vertical range that prevents it from detecting obstacles low to the ground, according to information on Velodyne’s Web site, as well as former employees who operated the Uber SUVs.

Autonomous vehicles operated by rivals Waymo, Alphabet Inc’s self-driving vehicle unit, have six lidar sensors, while General Motors Co’s vehicle contains five, information from the companies showed.

Uber declined to comment on its decision to reduce its lidar count.

In a statement late on Tuesday, an Uber spokeswoman said: “We believe that technology has the power to make transportation safer than ever before and recognize our responsibility to contribute to safety in our communities. As we develop self-driving technology, safety is our primary concern every step of the way.”

Uber referred questions on the blind spot to Velodyne.

Velodyne acknowledged that with the rooftop lidar there is a roughly 3m blind spot around a vehicle, saying that more sensors are necessary.

“If you’re going to avoid pedestrians, you’re going to need to have a side lidar to see those pedestrians and avoid them, especially at night,” Velodyne president and chief business development officer Marta Hall said.

The safety of Uber’s self-driving vehicle program is under intense scrutiny since 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg was killed last week after an Uber XC90 operating in autonomous mode struck and killed her while she was jaywalking with her bicycle in Tempe.

The precise causes of the Arizona accident are not yet known, and it is unclear how the vehicle’s sensors functioned that night or whether the lidar’s blind spot played a role.

The incident is under investigation by local police and federal safety officials, who have offered few details, including whether Uber’s decision to scale back its sensors is under review.

Uber has said it is cooperating in the investigation and has pulled all of its autonomous cars off the road, but has provided no further details about the crash.