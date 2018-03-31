Threat from China is intensifying

By Chang Yan-ting 張延廷

As the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) completed the melodrama surrounding its amendments of the Chinese constitution, it has further concentrated the leadership of the country in its own hands. The CCP’s overriding political concern was to attain complete leadership over the nation and that this state of affairs be written into the constitution.

The constitutional amendments might have been made to satisfy Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) political ambitions, but they have also become an extremely controversial part of the history of the Chinese political system, proving once again that the constitution is just a tool for Chinese leaders to exercise their power.

When the CCP decided to include “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese people” and the building of “a community with a shared future for humanity” in the constitution, it did so because it wanted to widen its vision of China’s development. This is nothing but propaganda thick with ideological undertones.

As the party continues its economic reform and military expansionism, these constitutional amendments highlight the party’s anti-democratic nature and determination to continue suppressing dissent. This signifies that China will continue to face even greater political risks as long as the CCP remains in power.

The CCP’s political system is unusual in that it allows Xi’s “thought” to be written into the constitution and requires that the constitution be subject to the leadership of the party and the military.

This is rare for a political system. In a nation that has long been ruled by strongman politics, all the changes the CCP made to its political system are meant to push its policies.

From a historical perspective, the more open and free a nation’s economic development, the greater the possibility that its political system will develop in the direction of democracy and the rule of law.

This means that the Chinese public’s calls for democracy and freedom, the differentiation of government administrative functions, the diversification of social interests and so on will pose huge challenges to absolute leadership and centralized power, as well as to the Chinese political environment in general.

As Xi perpetuates his despotic rule, he will seek to further expand his powers. With his personal ambition and alack of checks and balances or restrictions built into the system, it is very likely that this absolute power will result in absolute corruption.

Such development runs contrary to the demands for increased political participation that develop in more advanced societies. This mechanism will likely build pressure on the Chinese political environment.

From an international perspective, the CCP’s current political model poses a potential challenge to Western universal values. As Beijing moves away from collective leadership toward a more centralized system, it could take a tougher stance on international issues, thereby creating regional instability.

There is an increasing possibility that Beijing would act unilaterally and irrationally, and that this would intensify caution and distrust from the international community. There is even a risk that it could result in another wave of “China threat” theories.

Taiwan is about to face a long period of Chinese strongman politics. That requires a proactive response, because the CCP has never abandoned its goal of annexing Taiwan and using the resolution of the unification issue as a means to consolidate the legitimacy of its power.