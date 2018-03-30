Securing GMS nations’ prosperity

By Takehiko Nakao

The nations of the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) have made stunning progress over the past quarter-century. Once plagued by poverty, they are now economic success stories.

The GMS Economic Cooperation Program has contributed significantly to this transformation. Since its establishment in 1992 to enhance economic relations and promote regional cooperation, its six members — Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam — have built a platform for economic cooperation that has mobilized almost US$21 billion for high-priority infrastructure projects. Foreign direct investment into the subregion has surged 10-fold and trade between its nations has climbed from US$5 billion to more than US$414 billion.

However, the subregion faces challenges to its prosperity. Further reducing poverty, climate change adaptation and mitigation, energy efficiency, food security and sustainable urbanization remain priorities of the GMS program. The nations also face new challenges, including growing inequalities, rising levels of cross-border migration and the potential impact on jobs of the fourth industrial revolution.

Moreover, the GMS nations have agreed to significant commitments under the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris climate agreement.

There are also emerging opportunities for the region, including incorporating new technologies into various sectors, such as education, agriculture, health and finance. The GMS nations are situated at the crossroads of South and Southeast Asia, and can benefit from increased momentum for growth in South Asia.

As GMS leaders gather next week in Hanoi to chart the future of the program, it is a good time to consider how a new generation of initiatives can ensure that the program remains relevant and responsive to the subregion’s needs.

The Hanoi Action Plan and the GMS Regional Investment Framework 2022 — both proposed for adoption at the summit — provide a platform for the nations to strengthen their cooperation through continuous innovation. These two documents will sharpen the focus of the GMS program’s strategic goals of enhancing connectivity, competitiveness and community in the subregion.

Connectivity, the first objective, has been dramatically improved. More than 10,000km of new or upgraded roads and 3,000km of transmission and distribution lines have been added under the program. These transport networks have been transformed into an interconnected network of transnational economic corridors, building on 25 years of work to extend the benefits of growth to remote areas. The Hanoi Action Plan calls for the continued expansion of these economic corridors to boost connectivity between and within nations.

The subregion’s competitiveness is improving through ongoing efforts to facilitate transport and trade flows, enhance agriculture exports and promote the GMS as a single tourism destination after receiving a record 60 million visitors in 2016. It will be important to continue to cut red tape and remove remaining barriers to transport and trade.

Finally, communities are being strengthened through cross-border initiatives to control the spread of communicable diseases, expand educational opportunities, protect the subregion’s rich biodiversity and mitigate the effects of climate change.

The GMS nations have identified a new pipeline of 227 projects worth about US$66 billion under the GMS Regional Investment Framework 2018-2022. These projects will expand economic prosperity by developing cross-border transport and energy infrastructure.