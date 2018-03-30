The Liberty Times Editorial: Taiwan should side with the US

US President Donald Trump’s signing of the Taiwan Travel Act was followed by a series of exchanges between US and Taiwanese government officials, sending a message to Beijing and Taipei that the act is the real deal.

Speaking at an American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei banquet last week, Alex Wong (黃之瀚), deputy assistant secretary at the US Department of State’s Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, said that Taiwan’s constitutional democracy is “an example for the entire Indo-Pacific,” region and that “it’s no coincidence that Taiwan’s democratic flourishing has gone hand-in-hand with its economic one.”

Wong said the US is willing to “strengthen the free and open order of the Indo-Pacific,” that the US’ commitment to Taiwan does not change with administrations or presidents because the relationship is “undergirded — and animated — by shared and enduring values,” and that the US “has been, is and always will be Taiwan’s closest friend and partner.”

A day later, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Manufacturing Ian Steff arrived in Taiwan for a six-day visit to meet with senior political and business figures.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu (陳菊) also visited the US, delivering speeches and meeting with US government officials, including US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Susan Thornton. Thorton conveyed the US’ constant support for Taiwanese participation in international organizations and affirmed that Washington would be proactive in helping Taiwan raise its international visibility.

Thornton also said that as Beijing’s pressure on Taiwan increases, Taiwan must find countermeasures. As democracies, the US and Taiwan should “stand on the same side.”

Reading between the lines, Wong’s promise that the US’ commitment would not change with administrations or presidents and Thornton’s proposal that the two nations should “stand on the same side” are indirectly aimed at the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).

Chen also met US Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Brian McFeeters, who mentioned two major points of Taiwan-US economic collaboration: creating a fair environment for US businesses to invest in and sell their products in Taiwan and proper legal protection of intellectual property rights, and further improving collaboration in high-end technologies, such as the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence.

Similarly, Steff’s visit was, according to the American Institute in Taiwan, intended “to explore ways of collaboration to strengthen the bilateral trade, commercial and investment relationship between the United States and Taiwan.”

That the US wishes to improve bilateral trade relations is comforting amid a looming US-China trade war. Following China’s announcement of its “31 silver bullets,” the US’ increasing emphasis on the role of Taiwanese trade demonstrates the Trump administration’s changing Taiwan Strait policy, which is to make both strategic and economic and trade preparations.

This is a substantive rebalancing of the Taiwan-US approach away from those who advocate moving closer to China politically and economically.

The KMT should pay close attention as it decides whether to continue former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) efforts to move closer to China and away from the US if it wants to return to power.